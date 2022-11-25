The Andertons Black Friday sale is live and there's guitar bargains galore to be found

Black Friday guitar deals 2022: The UK's biggest retailer Andertons (opens in new tab) has delivered with savings across the UK's biggest retailer's site on effects pedals, electric guitars, amps and more. You can check them all in one place with our Andertons Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) hub and read on for some of our highlights that we think you need to move on fast…

(Image credit: Sire)

Some of the biggest savings can be found in the electric guitars sale (opens in new tab) with a whopping £169 off the price of the already impressively-priced Sire Larry Carlton H7 (opens in new tab) hollowbody signature in black. It's simply one of the best value signature models you can get, and now it's a steal!

(Image credit: Fender)

Likewise this recently released limited edition 40th Anniversary Squier Jazzmaster in Seafoam Green for £349 (opens in new tab) - a lot of guitar with £100 off the asking price (rare on Squiers) and a proper offset experience with the floating bridge and Fender-designed pickups that we found give a superb reflection of Jazzmaster poke and jangle.

Check out the rest of the Andertons Black Friday electric guitar deals here (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Fender)

Now this one, this one really got our wallet rumbling. It's a rare bird – a limited edition H/S Japanese Mustang with reverse headstock with £250 off (opens in new tab). Indeed, Fenders that combine a humbucker in the bridge with a single-coil in the neck are massively overlooked by the company in our opinion. But here it's realised for a hugely versatile guitar. And it's basswood which makes for a lighter weight in our experience. Check it out over at Andertons (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

As good as that is, it's overshadowed by the savings on PRS SE Hollowbodies Andertons have here (opens in new tab). We're talking £450 off a Hollowbody II in Black Gold Burst (opens in new tab) and Faded Blue Burst (opens in new tab) at £599 down from £1,049. That's a crazy deal! The PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo in Black Gold Burst (opens in new tab) is also £799 down from £1,379!

The brace of bargains is rounded out by a £450 saving on this PRS SE Hollowbody Standard in Fire Red Burst at just £579 (opens in new tab). Imagine getting that under the Christmas tree!

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Over in the Andertons effects pedal sale (opens in new tab) these Walrus Audio bargains caught our roving eyes – a premium US brand that's proven time and time again why it's the choice of so many pros with inspirational pedals. But they're rarely reduced in the sales… until now – they're £80 off!

The Platinum Edition of the Walrus Audio Julia V2 Chorus and Vibrato (opens in new tab) is £119 down from £199. That's one of the best chorus pedals you can buy at a really great price. You can also get the Walrus Audio Gold Edition Julia V2 (opens in new tab) for same price to colour coordinate your pedalboard if you choose! Both are limited edition finishes.

Check out all the Andertons Black Friday guitar pedal deals. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Blurring the lines between pedal and guitar amp, the UA UAFX Woodrow ;55 wowed us in our review (opens in new tab) for its authentic recreation of a '55 Fender Tweed amp but in compact pedal form. We're pleased to see it's £40 off its usual price at £299 (opens in new tab) in the Andertons sale. That's a lot cheaper than a vintage Tweed would cost you!

(Image credit: Soldano)

Of course plenty of us want an actual guitar amp and this might be our favourite deal of everything we've seen so far – we can't actually believe the Soldano SLO-Mini 30W head is £199 here (opens in new tab) – that's £120 off a recently released and incredible little amp! Delivering the iconic Soldano SLO tones enjoyed by legendary players at a fraction of the cost.

Right, where's our credit card?