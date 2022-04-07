Amazon UK has slashed £46 off the Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp and bag bundle for a super limited time

Over the last couple of years the Positive Grid Spark has revolutionised the ever more competitive guitar practice amp market. There are various models available, including the original Spark and the newly-announced Mini version, but the best value amp right now is the Spark Pearl, which is currently available with up to £46 off, including a free bag, at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) for a very limited time. Like, just a matter of hours.

With the most comprehensive and next-level do-it-all feature set out there - plus a padded carry bag and free shipping thrown in as part of this deal - it’s hard to think why you’d choose another guitar amp in this bracket. Especially considering the Spark Pearl model features stylish white tolex and gold piping instead of the usual black.

When we first reviewed the Positive Grid Spark, we were absolutely blown away. Our conclusion: "The Positive Grid Spark 40 might just be the ultimate at-home amp. The tones are great, and the smart tech is indeed smart. Auto Chord and Smart Jam are incredible practice and learning tools, and a lot of fun, too."

If you’re not familiar, the Positive Grid Spark is a guitar practice amp, but it takes the concept to the next level. As well as the 33 on-board amp models, and 43 effects, the Spark comes equipped with USB and Bluetooth connectivity giving you access to thousands of guitar tones as well as hooking up to your computer for recording.

But the tech doesn’t stop there, because the spark also contains Positive Grid’s intelligent jamming features. Smart Jam learns your playing style and generates backing tracks with authentic bass and drum patterns to suit. While the Auto Chords feature can analyse any song you play through its smart app, producing a real-time chord chard so you can play along!

Not enough features for you? It also doubles as a stylish Bluetooth speaker that wouldn't look out of place anywhere in the house – particularly with the white tolex covering.

If you want something a bit smaller then the newly-announced Positive Grid Spark Mini is currently available to pre-order at a reduced price (opens in new tab). It packs a lot of the same features of the main Spark, but in a compact black enclosure. We have a review of the Spark Mini coming soon.

