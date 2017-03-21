12 of the best analogue saturation plugins

There are plenty of affordable ways of bringing some real analogue goodness into your productions, but if you want to keep everything in the box, the good news is that the plugin market is awash with processors that do an excellent job of adding that all-important warmth and character.

Here are a dozen of our favourites, starting with SoundToys' merciless Decapitator.

This brutal box of wave-chopping tricks houses five unofficial emulations: an Ampex 350 tape preamp, Chandler/EMI TG Channel, Neve 1057 input channel, and triode and pentode modes from Thermionic Culture’s Culture Vulture.

FULL REVIEW: SoundToys Decapitator