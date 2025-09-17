Music studio complex opens in former nuclear bunker in The Hague

A new music studio complex has opened in a former Cold War-era nuclear bunker in The Hague. Billed as a "cultural hub for upcoming and established musical talent", Subterra is made up of 17 recording studios and rehearsal rooms.

Subterra was a former nuclear hide-out bunker built for the Dutch Ministries of Justice and Interior Affairs. Operational until 2013 and spanning 2000 square meters, the space was designed to house 206 government officials designated to run the country following a nuclear attack.

Following a fourteen-month renovation process, studios have been built inside the bunker's dormitories and infirmary rooms while preserving original structural elements such as steel doors and reinforced concrete walls.

Ranging in size from 11 square meters to 37 square meters, the studios offer access to a shared kitchen and community area. Though they're only equipped with basic soundproofing and no acoustic treatment, three of the larger studios have been constructed with a highly soundproofed room-within-a-room design.

(Image credit: Subterra)

Subterra's studios have been leased out on a yearly basis to "a diverse palette of highly ambitious and talented music professionals" that includes Dutch pop trio Goldband, who called the bunker a "magical breeding ground" for musical collaboration. Those interested in renting a studio next year have been invited to join a waiting list.

Subterra is the brainchild of a collective of makers and entrepreneurs from The Hague. The rehearsal rooms will be managed by the Noodzetel Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting The Hague’s musicians and encouraging cultural entrepreneurship.

(Image credit: Subterra)

"Subterra is a unique place in The Hague, and even in the Netherlands! Here underground, we preserve a special part of The Hague’s history, while at the same time giving local musicians the space to grow and inspire each other," said Saskia Bruines, The Hague's councillor for Finance, Culture and Economic Development.

"The Hague is the cradle of Dutch pop culture, and we are determined to keep it that way. Having good rehearsal rooms and a safe place for equipment is absolutely vital. I am delighted that, together with the Noodzetel Foundation, we have been able to make this a reality."

Visit Subterra's website to find out more.