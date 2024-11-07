Waves is teasing a free plugin to be dropped on Black Friday - sign up today to be first in line

Budget-conscious musicians and producers, prepare yourselves: Black Friday is almost upon us. If you're in the market for a shiny new addition to your studio, Cyber Weekend is the time to buy it. Synths, samplers, guitars, audio interfaces, you name it - if you can use it to make music, it's probably discounted somewhere.

It's not only hardware that's on offer this Cyber Weekend, though. This is the best time of year to get stonkingly good prices on music software of all kinds, and there are some fantastic Black Friday plugin deals already popping up across the internet.

You know what's better than a discounted plugin, though? A free plugin. Nobody knows this better than plugin developer Waves, who are celebrating Cyber Weekend with the release of a mysterious freebie, to be revealed on November 29th, AKA Black Friday.

While Waves are remaining tight-lipped on any details, one thing's for sure: it's bound to be worth a download, as previous Cyber Weekends have seen Waves drop a variety of freebies that has included lo-fi reverbs, vocal processors and delay plugins endorsed by none other than renowned mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge – seek out those plugins now and you'll pay through the nose for them, so our advice is to strike while the iron's hot free.

If you want to secure your copy of Waves' free plugin this Black Friday, all you need to do is visit their website and sign up to their mailing list. You'll then be first in line to download the plugin once it's available.

If you're a fan of Waves products, then you might also want to take advantage of the brand's early-bird Black Friday sale, which features a truckload of unmissable discounts across many of the best Waves plugins, starting from only $19.99.