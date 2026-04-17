MusicRadar deals of the week: We've found $200 off an accessible Yamaha turntable, $100 off an iconic Korg synth and healthy discounts on guitars and much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

If you joined us last week, you’ll know that Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon was launched, and lucky for you, it’s still running. There’s up to 30% off thousands of items. There are hundreds slashed off everything from Fender to Gretsch, Epiphone to Taylor, and so much more. So whether you’re after a new acoustic, electric, bass, amp, or pedal, you name it, you’ll find it here. Worth noting, though, the sale wraps up on April 29, so don’t sit on it too long.

Sweetwater's Keyboard Month Sale is still live, and it's stacked. Korg, Yamaha, Nord, and a whole lot more are all in the mix with some genuinely great prices. Stage piano, synth, workstation, whatever you're after, it's worth a look.

Sweetwater has also just kicked off a Turntables and Hi-Fi Sale this week, which is well worth a look if vinyl or home audio is your thing. There are deals across headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and traditional record setups, so whether you're building out a full hi-fi system from scratch or just after a solid deck to spin your records on, there's plenty to choose from. Brands like Technics, JBL, and Audio-Technica all feature, covering everything from entry-level to more serious setups.

Oh, and don't overlook the Musician's Friend Spring Sale either. Still very much alive, and up to 60% off is no joke. The range covers pretty much everything: guitars, keys, drums, studio gear, the works. Definitely worth a browse while it's on.

Editor's picks

Save $120 Fender FA-135CE: was $319.99 now $199.99 at Guitar Center The Fender FA-135CE is a concert-sized acoustic built entirely from mahogany, delivering warm, balanced tones ideal for both fingerstyle and strummed playing. Its comfortable body offers strong projection and clarity, while the onboard Fishman electronics reproduce your natural sound faithfully when plugged in. Save $120 at Guitar Center.

Save 19% ($150) Epiphone Les Paul Custom P-90: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center With everybody raving about the new Oasis guitars, this Epiphone Les Paul Custom P-90 caught my eye over at Guitar Center. It's got a hefty $150 discount, and the black and gold aesthetic with dual P-90 pickups gives it a look not too dissimilar to Noel's new guitar, for much less money.

Save $200 Yamaha Musiccast Vinyl 500: was $899.95 now $699.95 at Sweetwater The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 brings together the warmth of vinyl and the convenience of modern wireless audio in one elegant package. This belt-drive turntable lets you stream your record collection to any MusicCast-enabled speaker around your home. A built-in phono preamp keeps setup simple, making it the perfect centrepiece for any contemporary hi-fi system.

Save $100 Korg MicroKorg 2 : was $599.99 now $499.99 at Musician's Friend The Korg microKorg 2 is a significant, modern update to the iconic original, featuring a 2.8-inch colour screen, improved 37-note keybed, and enhanced 8-voice sound engine with three oscillators. It balances classic, genre-based preset browsing with modern, versatile sound design, including a built-in vocal processor/harmoniser and a new, flexible loop recorder.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: