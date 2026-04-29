iZotope upgrades RX with a film-focused stem separation module and improved machine learning

Introducing iZotope RX 12, every audio project made flawless | iZotope - YouTube Watch On

iZotope has announced the latest version of its audio editing and restoration suite RX.

A favourite of professionals working in film, mastering or post-production, RX specialises in tools that can fix and adjust old or poorly-recorded audio sources. RX 12 advances further into this niche with the introduction of several new tools aimed at reworking audio, as well as by rebuilding some existing elements of the software with improved machine learning.

According to iZotope: “Whether you’re releasing albums, mixing dialogue, or editing podcasts, RX makes pristine audio achievable, fast. From blockbuster films and chart-topping tracks to home recordings and anything in between, RX offers a vast collection of plugins and editing tools that you can rely on to rescue any audio.”

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The most interesting addition is the Scene Rebalance module, specifically designed for use in audio-visual production. Scene Rebalance uses AI-assisted separation in order to divide film or TV scenes into individual dialogue, music and effects tracks, which can then be edited and rebalanced individually.

This makes use of RX’s new Stem View, which also comes to RX’s other separation plugins. This view allows audio files to be divided into their component parts – via Scene Rebalance or the existing Music Rebalance and Dialogue Isolate modules – and then allows each stem to be processed using the full suite of RX tools.

(Image credit: iZotope)

The Music Rebalance and Dialogue Isolate tools have been enhanced too. Both are now available as standalone plugins, and can be used both in realtime and offline mode. According to iZotope, all of these separation tools now benefit from improved neural nets, resulting in cleaner quality stems.

RX 12 also introduces a new Trim Silence feature, for automatically identifying and deleting periods of silence, with the aim of speeding up editing for those working with things like dialogue, podcasts or audiobook recordings.

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Beyond these additions, iZotope says that RX 12 incorporates a variety of workflow and UI improvements, including a smoother, updated interface with a larger spectrogram, a new module search function and a resizable history panel.

As before, RX 12 will be available in three tiers, containing a varied collection of tools. The top-end RX Advanced has the full suite of 50+ modules, and costs $1399. RX Standard, which is focused more at music producers than post-production, costs $399.

The most affordable entry point, RX Elements, includes six ‘essential’ plugins focused around RX’s intelligent Repair Assistant feature, and costs $99.

iZotope also states that, “with RX 12, iZotope has redesigned its loyalty pricing to offer even deeper discounts for those with more recent versions of RX.”

Head to the official site for more information.