"How real can drums feel inside a plugin?": Klevgrand promises to "redefine what a drum sampler can be" with OneShot 2
OneShot 2 features a new Motion Engine designed to create phrases that "breathe and evolve" by morphing through multiple samples, such as cymbal swells, brushed textures or foley elements
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Klevgrand has announced an update to its OneShot drum sampler, introducing a sophisticated Motion engine, expanded sound library, new effects and multiple workflow enhancements to an instrument that the company promises "redefines what a drum sampler can be".
While OneShot is based on a drum engine designed for single hits, OneShot 2's Motion engine has been designed to create phrases that "breathe and evolve" by morphing through multiple samples, such as cymbal swells, brushed textures, shaker figures or foley elements. The engine can be controlled via an advanced envelope editor or MIDI CC, or even using your iPhone's accelerometer via the new Motion controller app.
OneShot 2 expands the instrument's sound library dramatically, and the collection of factory sounds now includes more than 20,000 samples, 780 slots and 310 presets.Article continues below
Among the new content is a broad range of drum kits and percussion sounds equipped with multiple velocity layers and round-robins, including a new Studio Kit designed for "modern productions that call for expressive acoustic drums" and a Jazz Brush Kit "rich in subtle tone and articulation".
Alongside the additional sounds, OneShot 2 has been kitted out with three new effects: Reverb2 is an easy-to-use reverb based on the algorithms from Klevgrand's recently released Walls plugin, and Transient Adder draws on the company's Fosfat plugin to add bite, punch and character to percussive sounds. Joining these is Unstereo, a utility for narrowing sounds with too much width in the stereo image.
OneShot 2 also brings a number of additional features requested by users, including Stack triggers, which allow the user to trigger several sounds with a single MIDI note, and workflow improvements such as smart batch preset import/export, effects copy/pasting, and Note Off functionality for one shot triggers.
OneShot2 is priced at $119.99 until the end of April, and upgrade pricing is available. The plugin is available for macOS and Windows in VST/AU/AAX formats.
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I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it.
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