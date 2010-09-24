Producer Session Live: On Now!

Producer Sessions Live is... GO!

Get thee to the SAE school in London to be part of Future Music's own special live event featuring all the latest gear, and intimate tutorials from a host of top producers.

It's all taking place this weekend - Saturday and Sunday 25th and 26th of September - and the amazing news is that even if you've not bought tickets in advance (shame on you) you can still get in for £10 on the door.

Full details are on the Producer Sessions Live website here, suffice to say that we've stuffed the massive SAE building with gear and demos you're going to love.

The bad news for those not lucky enough to bag tickets is the our intimate sessions with top producers (such as Freemasons, Dave Spoon, Danny Byrd, Jon Carter & Alex Blanco, Tommy D, London Elektricity, Sharooz, James Hockley of Chicane and Steve Mac) are now SOLD OUT!

The good news is that there's still plenty to see and be a part of including rooms dedicated to demos from Apple, Akai, Avid, Alesis, Ableton, Absolute, Cakewalk, Digidesign, Event, Eventide, Focal, Fostex, FXpansion, Genelec, Jamhub, Novation, Korg, Lynx, Moog, M-Audio, MOTU, MXL, Numark, PreSonus, Roland, ReBEAT, Propellerheads, Pro Tools, Spectrasonics, Steinberg, Tascam, Time & Space, Toontrack, Sample Magic, Sontronics, sE, SSL, SoundCloud and Universal Audio. Phew!

Heck, you'll even get to meet the teams of Future Music and sister mag Computer Music too. ENOUGH ALREADY!?!

We'll be tweeting like madmen over at our Twitter, and be sure to check back here for rundowns on the highlights of Saturday and Sunday's action. But why bother with that? Get your ass to SAE, London, SAE House 297 Kingsland Road E8 4DD London for two days of 10am til 6pm fun, Saturday and Sunday.

See you there!