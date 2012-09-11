Win £1147 of Zero-G sample packs with Computer Music's competition!

For Computer Music 182's competition, sample library legends Zero-G, in conjunction with UK distributors Time+Space, have provided us with £1147 of sample packs for one lucky winner to download!

This mammoth bundle includes an epic 16 premium-quality sample packs: Club Classics (£70), Vocal Factory (£100), Ian Boddy Odyssey (£100), Perception Cinemascapes (£80), Modular Beats (£61), Vintage Soprano Saxophone (£61), Brazil Chillout (£61), Epic Horizons (£90), Urban Legend (£80), House Fabrik (£61), Nu Metal (£61), Glenn Morrison Late Nights Early Beginnings (£61), Beats from the East (£50), Dark Skies (£90), Distorted Dancefloors (£61) and Electro Glitch Essentials (£61). Phew!



HOW TO ENTER: Like the Computer Music Facebook page to get the entry link, or find it on p78 of cm182. Visit www.timespace.com/zero-g for more on Zero-G products. The competition deadline is 17 September 2012.