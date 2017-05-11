Computer Music get hands-on with zplane's élastiqueAAX plugin

German developers zplane are the undisputed leaders in time-stretching and pitch-shifting technology, supplying their algorithms to the best DAWs in the business.
Now, their revolutionary élastique 3 technology is coming to Pro Tools! Giving you industry-standard control over the very fabric of your audio’s pitch and time, élastiqueAAX is a real-time effects plugin that can manipulate time and pitch independently, while keeping the program material’s transients and timbre as natural as they were before.
Features
- AAX 32- or 64-bit Audio Suite offline plugin
- Time-stretch by between 25% and 400%
- Pitch-shift by up to two octaves, or 25% to 400%
- Instantiate the plugin on up to eight channels
- Preview processing in the plugin then render offline
- Source and Target BPM entry for instant results
- Switch between BPM and FPS for video work
- Preserve formants for natural pitch shifting
- Compatible with sample rates from 32 to 192kHz
Requirements
- Mac OS 10.7+, Windows 7+
- Pro Tools 10 or later
élastiqueAAX is available for €399 from the zplane website.