Computer Music get hands-on with zplane's élastiqueAAX plugin

German developers zplane are the undisputed leaders in time-stretching and pitch-shifting technology, supplying their algorithms to the best DAWs in the business.

Now, their revolutionary élastique 3 technology is coming to Pro Tools! Giving you industry-standard control over the very fabric of your audio’s pitch and time, élastiqueAAX is a real-time effects plugin that can manipulate time and pitch independently, while keeping the program material’s transients and timbre as natural as they were before.

Features

AAX 32- or 64-bit Audio Suite offline plugin

Time-stretch by between 25% and 400%

Pitch-shift by up to two octaves, or 25% to 400%

Instantiate the plugin on up to eight channels

Preview processing in the plugin then render offline

Source and Target BPM entry for instant results

Switch between BPM and FPS for video work

Preserve formants for natural pitch shifting

Compatible with sample rates from 32 to 192kHz



Requirements

Mac OS 10.7+, Windows 7+

Pro Tools 10 or later



élastiqueAAX is available for €399 from the zplane website.