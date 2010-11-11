Appy Days for SoundCloud

SoundCloud has gained a huge amount of popularity with computer musicians around the world, and its open platform has played an important part in this. Today the company announced that now more than 100 third-party applications for mobile, desktop and the web have SoundCloud connectivity.

The latest of these is the awesome looking iMS-20 iPad app from Korg, which enables users to upload songs to SoundCloud directly, and browse songs from other users.

You can see some of the best and most popular apps at the app gallery, and developers can find more information about the SoundCloud API (application programming interface) here.