A new Blondie album, featuring Clem Burke's final sessions, is coming out in early 2027: “Grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we’re living now”

Blondie are to release another album in the New Year, which will feature what are likely to be the last recordings of Clem Burke.

The drummer sadly died of cancer in April last year. But he’ll be heard once more on High Noon, which will be out on 26 February 2027. It’s the band’s first studio album since 2017’s Pollinator.

Aside from Burke, there are a number of guests on the record, including Glen Matlock and Johnny Marr. Indeed, Marr co-wrote the album’s first single, Spectral Eyes, which is out right now. You can hear his instantly recognisable guitar on the intro.

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The album has been a long time coming. It was started way back in 2022 – hence Burke’s presence on the record. Back in 2024, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein announced during a BBC 6Music interview that a new record would be released. Then in August 2025, the band’s website announced that it would be released in spring this year. One way or another (sorry, couldn’t resist), that didn’t happen, and it was delayed again. Until now.

With Burke no longer with us, only Stein and Harry remain from the band’s classic lineup. High Noon will be the group’s twelfth album and the sixth since they reformed in the late 1990s.

So what’s it like? Well, in a statement, Harry has said that: “This album is classic Blondie – an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new. This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we’re living now.”

Her longtime creative partner, Stein added: “It’s been a long, strange ride, and somehow here we are with another Blondie album. I’m not sure what the fuck I’m supposed to say at this point, except that we’re incredibly grateful for all your support over the years.”