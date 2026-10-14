“They advised us not to do the show. They said it would kill him”: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy did Back to the Beginning against doctors’ advice

The only real cure for grief is time and in a moving interview with Rolling Stone, Sharon Osbourne has been explaining how she feels about Ozzy’s passing and his farewell at the Back to the Beginning show, now more than a year has gone by.

The occasion for the interview is the release of the concert film of the event, something she admits she found “very hard” to watch. “It’s bittersweet. It’s amazing,” she says of it. “Everything about the show was amazing and just a joyous occasion and one that will go down in music history. I’m proud of that and that it was for my husband, and I’m so thankful to everyone that took part in it, for their time, their effort, their giving.”

She reveals that Ozzy did the gig against no less than six doctors’ advice. “They advised us not to do the show. They said it would kill him. We were all together and Ozzy said, ‘It’s not an option. It’s what I want.’ He said, ‘I know I’m dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way. This is what I want.’ It was his wishes and we went through it. He said to me, ‘Another six months, what’s it going to do for me?’”

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“He was very, very emotional,” she explains. “But you know what? It was beautiful too. It was amazing. How lucky was he to go out that way? I say he went out like a Viking. It was the way he wanted.”

“If we all have a chance to pick the way we go out … Do you know what I’m saying? It was a triumph to be surrounded by your friends, your family, your fans that adore you and what you are doing that day. It’s just amazing. It’s not sad. He was blessed to be able to choose the way you die.”

When asked if she felt Ozzy was still with her when she watched the film, she simply said: “He ain’t left me for a minute. I go to sleep wearing his T-shirts. I wake up wearing his glasses. I’m surrounded by him always.”

“That’s why there’s nothing to be sad. I was blessed to have him in my life, and nothing is forever. It’ll be my time soon, and it’s the circle. That’s what happens with everyone. It was just my time to lose the love of my life, but you go on.”

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Ozzy and Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning opens at cinemas around the world on October 28.