The best drum heads in the world today

For bass, snare and toms - single and twin-ply - resonant to specialist

This is a gallery of the best drum heads on the planet - for bass drums, snares and toms. Whether you require single or twin-ply, resonant, specialist or retro-style, there's a drum head here to suit every player.

Our picks are collated from Rhythm Magazine's extensive reviews process and buyers' guides, as well as MusicRadar's own gear guides.

Browse through the gallery and, where available, click-through to read the full review for an in-depth breakdown of each head.