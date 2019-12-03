Home How-to In pictures: How to twirl a drum stick by Thomas Lang By Thomas Lang 2019-12-03T11:11:10Z Step-by-step stick trick instructions Shares I start the trick with a matched grip How to twirl a drum stick: step 1 Want to wow the audience with some showmanship? Here, Thomas Lang guides you through one of his many stick tricks. Prev Page 1 of 10 Next Prev Page 1 of 10 Next I use my middle finger to push the front end of the stick down Step 2 Prev Page 2 of 10 Next Prev Page 2 of 10 Next Then I put my index finger on the butt end of the stick, while stretching out my ring finger and pinkie Step 3 Prev Page 3 of 10 Next Prev Page 3 of 10 Next I roll it over my middle finger for one full rotation. If the tip starts at three o'clock, the tip ends at just over nine o'clock after one rotation. By the end I'm holding the stick between my middle and ring fingers Step 4 Prev Page 4 of 10 Next Prev Page 4 of 10 Next I roll it over my middle finger for one full rotation. If the tip starts at three o'clock, the tip ends at just over nine o'clock after one rotation. By the end I'm holding the stick between my middle and ring fingers Step 4 continued Prev Page 5 of 10 Next Prev Page 5 of 10 Next I roll it over my middle finger for one full rotation. If the tip starts at three o'clock, the tip ends at just over nine o'clock after one rotation. By the end I'm holding the stick between my middle and ring fingers Step 4 continued Prev Page 6 of 10 Next Prev Page 6 of 10 Next From this position I roll the stick backwards, anti-clockwise around my middle finger Step 5 Prev Page 7 of 10 Next Prev Page 7 of 10 Next I grab it with my index finger and bring it right over from my middle finger until it is back in the first position of my matched grip Step 6 Prev Page 8 of 10 Next Prev Page 8 of 10 Next I grab it with my index finger and bring it right over from my middle finger until it is back in the first position of my matched grip Step 6 continued Prev Page 9 of 10 Next Prev Page 9 of 10 Next I repeat this motion, one full rotation, back and forth multiple times and that's my twirl! Step 7 Prev Page 10 of 10 Next Prev Page 10 of 10 Next Shares