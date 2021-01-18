D’Addario releases Evans ‘Barney Beats’ RealFeel practice pad and ProMark sticks

Gear 2021: You may or may not know it, but that character on the old school Evans logo is called Barney Beats, and for 2021, parent company D’Addario is marking their old figurehead with special edition Evans practice pad and ProMark sticks in his honour.

The pad is a single-sided, red version of the familiar octagonal RealFeel practice pad, and is the only Evans product to feature the Barney Beats logo. Meanwhile the sticks are a pair of 5As finished in white with red details and natural tips.

Evans tells us, “Evans Drumheads is thrilled to announce the launch of a Barney Beats Limited Edition RealFeel Practice Pad. Drum Practice Pad sales have significantly increased on eCommerce this year, as quarantine has forced drummers to stay home and practice quietly.

“This special edition practice pad comes in red and features the iconic Evans Drumheads Barney Beats logo, not printed on any other product. The gummed rubber is slightly thicker than our standard pads providing a unique sound and feel that is more responsive and makes practicing more fun.”

The Evans Barney Beats RealFeel Practice Pad will be available shortly, priced at $34.99.