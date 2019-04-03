21 budget drum kit and drumming hacks

It’s fair to say that being a drummer doesn’t come cheap, and even getting close to your dream setup can be an expensive, long and frustrating quest. Perhaps if we'd been warned about this unquenchable thirst for expensive shiny things, we would have thought twice about picking up our first pair of sticks.

We’re joking, of course, but with the cost of living on the rise, holding off from replacing your drum kit every time you fancy a change is a prudent move. But what can you do when you grow tired of the same setup and your playing becomes stagnant as a result?

It’s completely possible to add a fresh spin to your seen-better-days gear without breaking the bank, and to supercharge your playing in the process. Here are 21 simple tips, tweaks and hacks to open up extra dimensions in your sound and playing without having to sell the family silver…