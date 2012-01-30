NAMM 2012: 10 Of The Best Guitar Effects Pedals

Fender Mustang Floor

MSRP: unconfirmed

They say:

“Fender is proud to announce the debut of its first-ever multi-effects unit, the Mustang Floor… a user-friendly, versatile and high-performance floor unit that delivers professional calibre modelling and effects in a richly varied wealth of musical styles.”

We say:

Based around the popular Mustang modelling amps, the Floor brings an expression pedal into play, has a wealth of I/O connections and looks ruggedly built. Plus, if the pricing is anything like that of its amp-based siblings, the unit will be one of the more affordable multi-fx options out there.

Essential tech specs:

Digital amp-modeller and multi-fx unit with expression pedal, two XLR and quarter-inch outputs (left and right), 3.5mm aux in (for MP3 players etc), 100 customisable presets, 12 amp models, seven stomp effects, 11 modulation effects, nine delay effects and 10 reverb effects.

