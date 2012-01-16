NAMM 2012: Fender unveils debut multi-effects unit, the Mustang Floor

NAMM 2012: Alongside its usual range of new guitar and amp model announcements Fender has unveiled a first in time for this year's NAMM show - the company's first multi-effects pedal.

The Mustang Floor shares its name with Fender's range of Mustang digital modelling amps, and is similarly packed full of digital effects and amp models. The unit also connects to a computer via USB for direct recording and preset editing. Read the press release below for full details.

PRESS RELEASE: Fender is proud to announce the debut of its first-ever multi-effects unit, the Mustang Floor. The Mustang Floor is a user-friendly, versatile and high-performance floor unit that delivers professional calibre modelling and effects in a richly varied wealth of musical styles.

A natural offshoot of our Mustang series amplifiers (in essence, a Mustang amp without the power amp and speaker), the Mustang Floor is designed for a variety of applications, only one of which is a great multi-effects unit for any basic guitar amp that puts more than three dozen digital effects at your feet.

The Mustang Floor is also a modelling preamp with low-impedance speaker-emulated outputs for running direct to a PA system, a modelling preamp with line-level outputs for use with a power amp and speakers, a silent practice system with stereo headphone output and auxiliary input perfect for playing along with an iPod or other media player, and a fantastic tone machine for direct-to-digital USB recording.

Mustang Floor features include nine footswitches and a solid aluminium treadle-style control pedal, intuitive Mustang III control panel and LCD window, 12 amp models, 37 effects, 100 onboard factory and user presets, "individual stompbox" mode in which amp models can be bypassed, headphone output and auxiliary input, dual XLR and dual ¼" line outputs with level control (outputs can be programmed for optimal response with PA system, power amp or guitar amp), chromatic tuner, and easy USB connectivity for high-quality low-latency audio output and interface with free Fender FUSEÔ application.

The Fender FUSE software, included as a free download, offers on-screen parameter control, deep editing, "hidden" parameters, unlimited preset storage, easy firmware upgrades and additional free content from Fender, Fender artists and other users worldwide.

The Mustang Floor mates perfectly with the all-new Fender EXP-1 Expression Pedal, an add-on accessory that also works great with Mustang III, IV, and V amplifiers.

The EXP-1 Expression Pedal is a dynamic device that allows for increased control of volume and parameters such as the frequency of a wah effect, or the rate/time parameter of a modulation or delay effect.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender.

