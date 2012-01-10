Image 1 of 3 NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia presents iRig STOMP for iOS Image 2 of 3 NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia presents iRig STOMP for iOS Image 3 of 3 NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia presents iRig STOMP for iOS

For guitar players, iOS apps such as AmpliTube and GarageBand have not only revolutionised the way we practice, but also the way we write music. Now, the iRig Stomp might just see your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch become an integral part of your live rig too...

Is this the biggest potential game-changer announced for NAMM 2012 so far? Let us know what you think...

Click here to see more images, or read the official press release:

"IK Multimedia is proud to introduce iRig STOMP, the first stompbox guitar interface for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. For the first time, guitar and bass players can now integrate their favorite iOS signal processing apps into their existing live pedalboard setup for enhanced tone shaping and effects processing.

iRig Stomp is based on the wildly popular AmpliTube iRig interface and is compatible with any iOS guitar/amp/instrument app. With its compact, standard stompbox shape, iRig STOMP is packed with many smart features found here for the first time in an iOS audio accessory.

Compact, durable yet lightweight, aluminum-cast enclosure integrates easily into any traditional pedalboard.

Can be used inline with other effects pedals, or directly connected to amplifiers or PA systems using regular 1/4-inch guitar cables with no need for adapters.

Allows precise adjustment of the signal for perfect guitar and bass levels with its large input gain knob.

Active battery-powered output circuit improves headroom, especially when used with high-gain amplifiers in the AmpliTube app reducing feedback and crosstalk when recording.

The bypass switch allows engaging or bypassing the AmpliTube app chain of effects - like a traditional stompbox - for seamless integration into any existing rig.

Ultra-compact form-factor can be easily carried on the road.

Features a 3.5mm - 1/8-inch jack for silent practicing with headphones.

Includes AmpliTube FREE app and can be used with any other guitar processing app that uses the iOS mini-jack

iRig STOMP costs only €44.99 (excl. tax) and will be available in early Q2 2012 from electronic and music retailers around the world."

Visit IK Multimedia for more information.