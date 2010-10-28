Can you record a full song with AmpliTube 2 for iPhone?

IK Multimedia has announced a major update to AmpliTube for iPhone, adding considerable weight to its claim that the app is "the leading guitar software for iPhone." Available from the App Store now, AmpliTube 2.0 features the following upgrades:

"New built-in one-track recorder with re-amping feature (free update)

New multi-track recorder with 4 tracks and master FX section with 3 effects: Reverb, EQ and Compressor (available as in-app purchase)

5 new stompbox effects: Compressor, Reverb, Parametric EQ, Graphic EQ and Limiter (available as in-app purchase)

Improved sound quality of gear and cabinets with DSP parts derived from AmpliTube 3 and T-RackS 3 for Mac/PC (free update)

Export recordings and mixes as high quality WAV audio files or send them by email as MP3s (free update)

Import songs as backing tracks directly from user iPod library, from iTunes using file sharing or Wi-Fi (free update)

New SpeedTrainer allows players to slow down/speed up imported songs without affecting the pitch (free update)

Up to 50 songs can now be imported (free update)

New preset naming feature (free update)

New Setup panel including input and output level controls (free update)

New scrollable menu for easier and faster gear selection in the FX and AMP sections (free update)"

Hear it in action

We thought we'd put AmpliTube 2.0 through its paces. The following demo was recorded in the MusicRadar office using only AmpliTube 2.0 on an iPhone 3GS, an electric guitar, the iRig interface and the iPhone's internal microphone. Check it out:

The new multi-track studio functionality makes an already good app great. The only shortcoming is that there's not an easy way to trim the beginning and the end of your final mix without using additional audio editing software, but as an easy-to-use, fully-featured studio in your pocket, AmpliTube 2.0 is very hard to fault.

Pricing and availability

AmpliTube 2 for iPhone is now available from the iTunes App Store in 3 versions:

AmpliTube

11 stompboxes, 5 amps + cabinets, 2 microphones, £11.99

AmpliTube LE

5 stompboxes, 1 amp + cabinet, 2 microphones, £1.79

AmpliTube FREE

3 stompboxes, 1 amp + cabinet, 2 microphones, FREE

Additional gear can be added through in-app purchase of a-la-carte models with stompboxes costing £1.79 each and amplifiers + cabinets for £2.99 each (available selection depends on the version). The new four-track recorder with master effects section can be added as an in-app purchase for £6.99 in each of the available versions.