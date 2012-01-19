NAMM 2012: BOSS announces GT-100 amp effects processor

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: BOSS is proud to introduce the GT-100 amp effects processor, the latest addition to the popular GT-series of floor-based multi-effects for guitarists.

Driven by a powerful new BOSS DSP engine, the GT-100 is the most advanced GT ever, loaded with newly developed, ultra-responsive COSM amps, updated effects with enhanced real-time control options, dual displays for easy sound programming and more.

BOSS has completely remodelled all of the COSM amps in the GT-100, distilling decades of sound research to create the best-sounding guitar processor the company has produced to date. Reaching far beyond conventional vintage amp modelling, the GT-100 includes a host of all-new amps that deliver amazingly transparent clean tones to ultra-high gain modern sounds and everything in between.

At the core of the GT-100 is BOSS' new proprietary DSP chip, a powerful processor that provides unparalleled muscle for COSM amps and effects. Thanks to this powerful new chip, the GT-100's COSM amps are the best yet, with a dynamic touch and response that truly captures the feel and expressiveness of the world's finest tube-based amplifiers.

The GT-100 is also a powerful multi-effects processor packed with a huge array of effects, including overdrives, distortions, delays, pitch shifters, modulation, reverb, and many more. The newly developed ACCEL pedal enables guitarists to create explosive effects during live performances by adjusting multiple effects parameters in real time with one simple foot press.

The GT-100's user interface has been completely redesigned as well, offering easy, intuitive operation that greatly improves on previous designs. Dual displays make navigation and tone programming simple, with intuitive parameter adjustment via easy-to-grab knobs.

The GT-100 also includes the acclaimed EZ TONE, which gives everyone from beginners to pros' the ability to dial up world-class tones with just a few tweaks. Amp Customise and OD/DS Customise functions, which enable the creation of original amps and OD/DS, are also included.

Housed in a road-tested, all-metal GT chassis with a sleek black finish, the GT-100 is ready for action on stage and in the studio. Eight onboard foot switches provide control over patch selection, as well as immediate access to the built-in Phrase Looper and Accel functions.

The integrated heavy-duty expression pedal offers foot control over volume, wah, pitch effects, and more. Additionally, the new quick-access Manual mode instantly transforms the GT-100 from a patch-based multi-effects unit to a pedalboard full of legendary stomps with individual on/off control.

The GT-100 will be available in February 2012.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter