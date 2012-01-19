NAMM 2012: Blackstar unveils the HT-Metal pedal

NAMM 2012: Blackstar has unveiled a new all-valve pedal aimed squarely at high-gain metal players.
The HT-Metal is a two-channel pedal offering everything from a clean boost to ultra-high gain, with Blackstar's Infinite Shape Feature tone control. Blackstar is calling it a 'filth machine', check out the press release below for full details.
PRESS RELEASE: Blackstar's new HT-Metal valve pedal is a no-compromise, two channel, ultra high gain, filth machine.
The tone has been benchmarked against the best high-gain valve amps in the world and will transform even a mild mannered classic into a fire breathing monster.
As with other pedals in the award winning series (HT-Boost, HT-Drive, HT-Dist, HT-Distx and HT-Dual), the HT-Metal is powered by a 300 Volt H.T. valve circuit for true valve dynamics and feel.
The two cascaded ECC83 triode stages give more extreme gain than ever before and each ultra-high gain channel has its own gain and volume controls. Channel 1 is also equipped with a Clean/Overdrive switch so the pedal can be used for clean, overdrive, or high gain.
The three-band EQ (Bass, Middle, Treble) includes Blackstar's patented ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) control, which re-voices the entire tone stack from British Heavy Metal to US High Gain for an expansive tonal range.
Housed in a rugged metal case, the HT-Metal boasts a high-integrity buffered bypass for silent switching.
There are two outputs. The first is designed to connect to an amplifier or to the guitarist's other pedals. The second is a new benchmark design, speaker emulated output allowing the guitarist to get real valve (tube) tones direct to disk or tape. So whether you're playing live or recording, with the HT-Metal you can finally get the sound in your head.
Specification:
- Genuine valve design
- Operates at 300V HT
- Cascaded valve gain stages
- Responds like a valve amp
- 2 channel operation
- Clean, Overdrive & super high gain Lead modes
- Unique switching operation
- Extreme gain and tone
- Unique enhanced tone controls
- Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
- Fully equipped for stage or studio
- Speaker emulated output
- High integrity buffered bypass
- Power supply included
- Silent Switching
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Blackstar.
