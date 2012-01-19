NAMM 2012: Blackstar unveils the HT-Metal pedal

NAMM 2012: Blackstar has unveiled a new all-valve pedal aimed squarely at high-gain metal players.

The HT-Metal is a two-channel pedal offering everything from a clean boost to ultra-high gain, with Blackstar's Infinite Shape Feature tone control. Blackstar is calling it a 'filth machine', check out the press release below for full details.

PRESS RELEASE: Blackstar's new HT-Metal valve pedal is a no-compromise, two channel, ultra high gain, filth machine.

The tone has been benchmarked against the best high-gain valve amps in the world and will transform even a mild mannered classic into a fire breathing monster.

As with other pedals in the award winning series (HT-Boost, HT-Drive, HT-Dist, HT-Distx and HT-Dual), the HT-Metal is powered by a 300 Volt H.T. valve circuit for true valve dynamics and feel.

The two cascaded ECC83 triode stages give more extreme gain than ever before and each ultra-high gain channel has its own gain and volume controls. Channel 1 is also equipped with a Clean/Overdrive switch so the pedal can be used for clean, overdrive, or high gain.

The three-band EQ (Bass, Middle, Treble) includes Blackstar's patented ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) control, which re-voices the entire tone stack from British Heavy Metal to US High Gain for an expansive tonal range.

Housed in a rugged metal case, the HT-Metal boasts a high-integrity buffered bypass for silent switching.

There are two outputs. The first is designed to connect to an amplifier or to the guitarist's other pedals. The second is a new benchmark design, speaker emulated output allowing the guitarist to get real valve (tube) tones direct to disk or tape. So whether you're playing live or recording, with the HT-Metal you can finally get the sound in your head.

Specification:

Genuine valve design

Operates at 300V HT

Cascaded valve gain stages

Responds like a valve amp

2 channel operation

Clean, Overdrive & super high gain Lead modes

Unique switching operation

Extreme gain and tone

Unique enhanced tone controls

Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Fully equipped for stage or studio

Speaker emulated output

High integrity buffered bypass

Power supply included

Silent Switching

