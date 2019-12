NAMM 2012: The folks at Dunlop are kicking the year off in a big bad way with four new pedals: the Joe Bonamassa Signature Cry Baby wah, the Eric Johnson Signature Fuzz Face, the MXR M77 Custom Badass Modified OD and the Way Huge Red Llama Overdrive.

We met up with Dunlop's Artist Relations honcho Bryan Kehoe, who also happens to be a noted guitarist, who demoed all four pedals for our camera. As you'll see and hear, Kehoe is a man of many talents - and the pedals are cool, too!