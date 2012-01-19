More

NAMM 2012: Catalinbread unveils new pedals

By

Image 1 of 2

The Catalinbread Octapussy offers delicate octave harmonies to searing fuzz.

The Catalinbread Octapussy offers delicate octave harmonies to searing fuzz.

Catalinbread Octapussy

Image 2 of 2

The all-analogue Catalinbread Nautilux chorus-vibrato.

The all-analogue Catalinbread Nautilux chorus-vibrato.

Catalinbread Nautilux

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: This is Catalinbread's first year exhibiting at NAMM. Three new pedals to our product line make their first appearance:

Nautilux Chorus - Vibrato

  • All analogue utilising high voltage MN3007 bucket brigade chips
  • Tap tempo capable.
  • Stereo, dual modulated outputs.
  • Level Control inspired by the classic CE-1
  • Powerful tone circuit enables you to dial shiny airy, to warm and chewy.
  • Mix control allowing you to tune in 100% modulated to 100% dry and everything in between.
  • Independent rate and depth for both modes vibrato and chorus.
  • Vibrato mode is modulated by a sine waveform, chorus is modulated by a triangular waveform, again inspired by the CE1.
  • Expression pedal capable of controlling rates or depths.

Octapussy

  • Searing three knob octave fuzz.
  • Capable of delicate octave harmonies, to ripping fuzz tones.
  • Great sounding fuzz whether played high on the frets, or chunky power chords.
  • Excellent integration with your guitar's volume/tone controls.
  • Special LED bypass to preserve the highest tonal feel.

Classic Uni-Vibe inspired 'prototype'

Chief circuit designer Howard Gee and Nicholas Harris began working on our take on the classic Uni-Vibe about 3 years ago.

We spent many months playing various benchmark Uni-Vibe pedals. Not to mention Howard has THAT sound ingrained into his DNA.

Work continued... then about a year ago Nicholas ran into J Mascis at a Portland show, where J asked him why no other manufacturers can make a good vibe and asked that we do so.

Nicholas told J that we would, and of course we want to make sure J has the best vibe in the world. Howard also has high standards and requirements of a vibe, so the Catalinbread vibe will be released only when Howard is completely happy with our creation.

  • Classic Uni-vibe inspired 'vibe'.
  • Independent rate controls for chorus and vibrato modes.
  • Incandescent bulb opto controlled phase shift stages.
  • 'Cancel' function which allows for old school Uni-Vibe 'bypass' sounds.
  • Offset knob allows control over the centre frequency of the vibe.
  • Input knob enables the player to control their input impedance from traditional to high.
  • Volume control.
  • Intensity control.
  • Expression pedal capable of controlling rates.
  • Tap tempo capable.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Catalinbread.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter