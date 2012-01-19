NAMM 2012: Catalinbread unveils new pedals

Image 1 of 2 The Catalinbread Octapussy offers delicate octave harmonies to searing fuzz. Catalinbread Octapussy Image 2 of 2 The all-analogue Catalinbread Nautilux chorus-vibrato. Catalinbread Nautilux

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: This is Catalinbread's first year exhibiting at NAMM. Three new pedals to our product line make their first appearance:

Nautilux Chorus - Vibrato

All analogue utilising high voltage MN3007 bucket brigade chips

Tap tempo capable.

Stereo, dual modulated outputs.

Level Control inspired by the classic CE-1

Powerful tone circuit enables you to dial shiny airy, to warm and chewy.

Mix control allowing you to tune in 100% modulated to 100% dry and everything in between.

Independent rate and depth for both modes vibrato and chorus.

Vibrato mode is modulated by a sine waveform, chorus is modulated by a triangular waveform, again inspired by the CE1.

Expression pedal capable of controlling rates or depths.

Octapussy

Searing three knob octave fuzz.

Capable of delicate octave harmonies, to ripping fuzz tones.

Great sounding fuzz whether played high on the frets, or chunky power chords.

Excellent integration with your guitar's volume/tone controls.

Special LED bypass to preserve the highest tonal feel.

Classic Uni-Vibe inspired 'prototype'

Chief circuit designer Howard Gee and Nicholas Harris began working on our take on the classic Uni-Vibe about 3 years ago.

We spent many months playing various benchmark Uni-Vibe pedals. Not to mention Howard has THAT sound ingrained into his DNA.

Work continued... then about a year ago Nicholas ran into J Mascis at a Portland show, where J asked him why no other manufacturers can make a good vibe and asked that we do so.

Nicholas told J that we would, and of course we want to make sure J has the best vibe in the world. Howard also has high standards and requirements of a vibe, so the Catalinbread vibe will be released only when Howard is completely happy with our creation.

Classic Uni-vibe inspired 'vibe'.

Independent rate controls for chorus and vibrato modes.

Incandescent bulb opto controlled phase shift stages.

'Cancel' function which allows for old school Uni-Vibe 'bypass' sounds.

Offset knob allows control over the centre frequency of the vibe.

Input knob enables the player to control their input impedance from traditional to high.

Volume control.

Intensity control.

Expression pedal capable of controlling rates.

Tap tempo capable.

