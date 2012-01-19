NAMM 2012: Catalinbread unveils new pedals

Catalinbread Octapussy
NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: This is Catalinbread's first year exhibiting at NAMM. Three new pedals to our product line make their first appearance:
Nautilux Chorus - Vibrato
- All analogue utilising high voltage MN3007 bucket brigade chips
- Tap tempo capable.
- Stereo, dual modulated outputs.
- Level Control inspired by the classic CE-1
- Powerful tone circuit enables you to dial shiny airy, to warm and chewy.
- Mix control allowing you to tune in 100% modulated to 100% dry and everything in between.
- Independent rate and depth for both modes vibrato and chorus.
- Vibrato mode is modulated by a sine waveform, chorus is modulated by a triangular waveform, again inspired by the CE1.
- Expression pedal capable of controlling rates or depths.
Octapussy
- Searing three knob octave fuzz.
- Capable of delicate octave harmonies, to ripping fuzz tones.
- Great sounding fuzz whether played high on the frets, or chunky power chords.
- Excellent integration with your guitar's volume/tone controls.
- Special LED bypass to preserve the highest tonal feel.
Classic Uni-Vibe inspired 'prototype'
Chief circuit designer Howard Gee and Nicholas Harris began working on our take on the classic Uni-Vibe about 3 years ago.
We spent many months playing various benchmark Uni-Vibe pedals. Not to mention Howard has THAT sound ingrained into his DNA.
Work continued... then about a year ago Nicholas ran into J Mascis at a Portland show, where J asked him why no other manufacturers can make a good vibe and asked that we do so.
Nicholas told J that we would, and of course we want to make sure J has the best vibe in the world. Howard also has high standards and requirements of a vibe, so the Catalinbread vibe will be released only when Howard is completely happy with our creation.
- Classic Uni-vibe inspired 'vibe'.
- Independent rate controls for chorus and vibrato modes.
- Incandescent bulb opto controlled phase shift stages.
- 'Cancel' function which allows for old school Uni-Vibe 'bypass' sounds.
- Offset knob allows control over the centre frequency of the vibe.
- Input knob enables the player to control their input impedance from traditional to high.
- Volume control.
- Intensity control.
- Expression pedal capable of controlling rates.
- Tap tempo capable.
