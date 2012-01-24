More

NAMM 2012: Zoom announces G5 effects/amps pedal board

By

Zoom's G5: effects and amps in a pedalboard.
NAMM 2012: Zoom's latest release is the G5 guitar effects and amp simulator, which offers some 120 effects including 20 amp models.

You can use up to nine effects at a time and there's a tube booster for amp overdrive. Amp and stompbox interfaces are displayed on the four LCD displays.

No word yet on pricing or a release date stay tuned to the Zoom website for more.

Zoom G5 main features

  • Simultaneous use of up to nine effects
  • Real tube booster for amp overdrive
  • Four large LCD displays with intuitive amp and stompbox interface
  • 3D Zpedal for multidimensional parameter control
  • Over 120 versatile effects including 20 amp models
  • Looper function with 60second phrase recording/overdubbing
  • Integrated drum machine and autochromatic tuner
  • Balanced XLR output for DI use
  • USB audio interface for DAW recording
  • Edit&Share software available through free download
  • Includes Steinberg Cubase LE recording software