NAMM 2012: Zoom announces G5 effects/amps pedal board

NAMM 2012: Zoom's latest release is the G5 guitar effects and amp simulator, which offers some 120 effects including 20 amp models.

You can use up to nine effects at a time and there's a tube booster for amp overdrive. Amp and stompbox interfaces are displayed on the four LCD displays.

No word yet on pricing or a release date stay tuned to the Zoom website for more.

Zoom G5 main features