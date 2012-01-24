NAMM 2012: Zoom announces G5 effects/amps pedal board

NAMM 2012: Zoom's latest release is the G5 guitar effects and amp simulator, which offers some 120 effects including 20 amp models.
You can use up to nine effects at a time and there's a tube booster for amp overdrive. Amp and stompbox interfaces are displayed on the four LCD displays.
No word yet on pricing or a release date stay tuned to the Zoom website for more.
Zoom G5 main features
- Simultaneous use of up to nine effects
- Real tube booster for amp overdrive
- Four large LCD displays with intuitive amp and stompbox interface
- 3D Zpedal for multidimensional parameter control
- Over 120 versatile effects including 20 amp models
- Looper function with 60second phrase recording/overdubbing
- Integrated drum machine and autochromatic tuner
- Balanced XLR output for DI use
- USB audio interface for DAW recording
- Edit&Share software available through free download
- Includes Steinberg Cubase LE recording software