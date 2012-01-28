NAMM 2012: 10 Of The Best Guitar Amps

The web has the habit of making an already chaotic event even harder to keep up with, so we’ve taken the liberty of putting together a series of round-ups of our favourite announcements from the show. First up, we look at the new guitar amps unveiled at NAMM 2012...

Vox AC4C1-BL Custom Series

MSRP: £299

They say:

“The Vox AC30's Top Boost sound has fascinated guitarists around the world for over fifty years. Capable of massive crunch or the clean, classic 'chime', this Top Boost tone is the essence of Vox's identity. The AC4C1-BL now delivers the Vox AC30’s unbeatable Top Boost sound in a portable, compact body.”

We say:

That blue vinyl covering is seriously desirable and if it succeeds in transferring the AC30’s Top Boost tone into a more manageable box (both physically and financially), Vox could be on to a real winner here.

Essential tech specs:

Four-watt valve mini combo with one EL84 output tube and two 12AX7 preamp tubes, 10-inch Celestion speaker, ‘historic’ 1963-style blue vinyl covering and retro Bakelite handle.

Vox AC4C1-BL Custom Series press release