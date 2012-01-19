NAMM 2012: Vox unveils AC4C1-BL Custom Series guitar amp

The AC4C1-BL features '1963 Blue' vinyl, Tygon cloth and an 'old-school' Bakelite handle.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The Vox AC30's Top Boost sound has fascinated guitarists around the world for over fifty years. Capable of massive crunch or the clean, classic 'chime', this Top Boost tone is the essence of Vox's identity.

The AC4C1-BL guitar amp now delivers this unbeatable sound in a portable, compact body. Gain control, Bass and Treble tone controls, and a Master Volume enable any player to easily recreate this historic sound.

Remarkable not only for its authentic VOX sound, the AC4C1-BL is also captivating in its appearance: the rich, blue vinyl and Tygon fret cloth date back to 1963. Completing this vintage ensemble is an 'old-school' Bakelite handle.

Boasting the highest levels of design sensibility, the long-awaited VOX AC4C1-BL offers an easy way for anyone to achieve the legendary AC30 Top Boost tone.

Highlights

All-tube mini combo amp

Legendary Top Boost tone inherited from the VOX AC30

Gain, Bass, Treble, and Master Volume controls

4 Watt Class A amplifier design

12AX7 preamp tubes (x2); EL84 power tube (x1)

Historic 1963 Blue vinyl covering; Tygon fret cloth; retro Bakelite handle

10" Celestion VX10 speaker

Price: £299 RRP inc VAT

Availability: March/April 2012

