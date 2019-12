NAMM 2012: Not content with making major inroads into the amplifier market in the US since signing a major distribution deal with Korg USA, the guys at Blackstar Amplification chose this year's Winter NAMM show to announce the latest model in the company's HT series of valve pedals, the HT-Metal.

Go here for the full press release, but not before you check out the video demo above in which Blackstar's Tony Pasco gives us a taste of the explosive high gain sounds on offer from the HT-Metal.