£25,000 break-in at strings direct

Strings Direct, the online instrument retail company, was subject to a burglary in which around £25,000 worth of guitar gear was taken from its Rochford guitar store Holiday Music/Lefties on 3 July.

Most of the instruments taken were left-handed and some of them were very valuable. It's not yet understood whether the stolen models were taken at random or selected on purpose. Strings Direct and Essex Police are urging the public to keep their eyes peeled and get in touch with any information regarding the incident.

Here's a list of the stolen equipment, if you happen to see any of these models surface (through second-hand dealers/eBay etc.) we urge you to contact PC Nick Morton of Essex Police on 0300 333 4444 (Ext 470264).

Stolen Strings Direct stock:

Tokai SG (Cherry Red) L/H



Godin Exit 22 Mahogany L/H Electric Guitar (Rosewood)



Ibanez AK95L-DVS Semi Acoustic Artcore HH L/H (Dark Violin Sunburst) Gold Hardware (Serial number: S09053796) (Pictured)



Ibanez SA260 FML Flame Top Trans Lavender Burst L/H (Serial number: 2702J090853918)



Gibson 1954 Reissue Les Paul Standard Gold Top L/H (Used) (Serial number: # 42148)



Gibson 1954 Reissue Les Paul Standard Custom Shop Gold Top L/H (Serial number: # 4 9073)



Tanglewood TSB58 Signature 58 Les Paul Type L/H Electric Guitar (Cherry Sunburst)



Ibanez RG370DXL RG Series HSH Locking Trem L/H (Black) (Serial number: 1P03100320972)



Fender Custom Shop 60s Relic Stratocaster L/H (Rosewood) 3-Tone Sunburst (Serial number: R42491)



Fender USA Standard Stratocaster L/H Rosewood Black (Serial number: Z8228504)



Fender Mex Std Stratocaster L/H Electric Guitar (Maple) Black (Serial number: MZ8203871)



Fender Standard Telecaster L/H Electric Guitar Sunburst (Serial number: MX10052837)