25th Anniversary Issue of Rhythm On Sale 31 August

Rhythm's 25th Anniversary Special Issue - 25 Drum Icons Interviewed

Rhythm has enjoyed 25 years as the UK's best-selling drumming magazine, and we're marking the occasion with a special issue jam-packed with star interviews. Past Rhythm cover stars including Thomas Lang, Neil Peart, Stewart Copeland, Mike Portnoy, Steve Gadd, Joey Jordison, Nicko McBrain, Travis Barker, Ian Paice, Dave Weckl, Chad Smith, Terry Bozzio, Nick Mason and Steve Gadd share their memories of the magazine and their careers during the last 25 years, and reveal what lies ahead. We've also re-printed classic interviews with sadly departed drum legends Jeff Porcaro and Elvin Jones.



25 Tips, Tricks and Lessons From The Pros

As our 25th birthday present from us to you, we present tips, tricks and lessons from an array of awesome drummers. We've picked up advice from the stars, as Ray Luzier (Korn), Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy), Shawn Drover (Megadeth), Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree) and more help make you a better player.



Also Interviewed

Jason Bonham on the birth of Black Country Communion

Steve Gorman looks back on a Black Crowes classic

Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) picks out his favourite tracks



Free Drum Icon Collectors' Prints of Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, John Bonham and Charlie Watts

Gear Reviews

ddrum Reflex Drum Kit, DW 2000 Bass Pedals, Gretsch Full Range Snare Drums, Zildjian Oriental China Trashes and ZXT Trashformer Cymbals, Sabian B8 Triangles and Bar Chimes and the Roland TD-12KX Electronic Drum Kit

The New-Look Rhythm CD

Playalong tracks featuring Talking Heads, The Cult and Mountain

Video lessons

Learn to play like Josh Freese, Tom Brechtlein and Billy Cobham

Exclusive guest lesson from Frank Benbini (Fun Lovin' Criminals)

WIN

Bag yourself a shedload of drum gear worth more than £10,000!

All this and more in the September issue of Rhythm, on sale 31 August.