Waves’ massive Silver and Platinum bundles just hit their lowest price ever for the next 24 hours

There's no doubting Waves' expertise when it comes to developing music production plugins. The company's range of software tools delivers solutions for every possible music making scenario. Its award-winning plugins cover everything from reverb, delays and vocal tuners to emulations of the iconic gear at Abbey Road Studios.

The best way to enjoy Waves plugins is via the company's bundle deals with which you get a vast selection of plugins for a bargain price which is nowhere near that of buying each one individually. But there's even better news for Waves fans because in a pre-Black Friday rush of blood to the head, Waves is not only offering both of its Silver and Platinum bundles at their lowest ever sale price, but for 24 hours only you can buy the Platinum for the same discounted price as the Silver!

Let's say that again. The Silver Bundle, with some 16 amazing plugins, has been reduced by 83% to $99.99 – its best price ever (opens in new tab). But for 24 hours the Platinum Bundle, some 60 incredible plugins, is the same discounted price as the Silver Bundle at just $99.99. That's 90% off and just $1.66 per plugin (opens in new tab)!

(opens in new tab) Waves Silver Bundle: Was $599.00, now $99.99 (opens in new tab)

Silver Bundle offers 16 plugins for every aspect of music production, including what we think are the best Waves plugins (opens in new tab). It is a set of classic and creative Waves plugins with three inclusions from the Waves Renaissance range and the classic C1 Compressor and IR-L Convolution Reverb. You also get everyday tools like DeEsser, Doubler, S1 Stereo Imager and Q10 Equaliser plus L1 Ultramaximizer for mastering. This is a great set of tools for anyone looking for quality alternatives to their stock DAW plugins and is now just $99.99 – saving 83%!

(opens in new tab) Waves Platinum Bundle: Was $1999.00, now $99.99 (opens in new tab)

Platinum Bundle offers an amazing 60 plugins covering the entire range of Waves' extraordinary suite of plugins. You get the same plugins as in the Silver Bundle plus 44 more classics like the PuigTech EQs and guitar effects like GTR3 Amps and Stomps. Add in some brilliant processing for your sub bass from Submarine and vocal tuning via Waves Tune LE and this one of the best bundles of plugins you can buy and for the best price you will ever get it! Just $1.66 a plugin!

You'll have to be quick to get these deals. Waves Silver bundle is currently $99.99 (83% off) but we know that the Platinum Bundle offer is set to run out in just 24 hours time, so if you want to grab those 60 plugins for just $1.66 each you'll have to act fast.

These deals are part of the Waves early bird Black Friday sale with 30 individual plugins also massively discounted (opens in new tab). And yesterday Waves also announced they will be dropping their traditional free plugin as part of this year Black Friday plugins bonanza. Read the full story and find out how to sign up.

