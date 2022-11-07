How do we know Black Friday is coming? Because Waves is teasing a free plugin

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and that can mean only one thing. Well, it can mean lots of things, but one thing it definitely means is that, as has been the case every recent cyber weekend, Waves has a free plugin on the way.

Sadly, we can’t tell you what it is yet - not least because we don’t know - and Waves isn’t giving us any clues.

Previous Black Friday plugin freebies have been worth having, though: last year’s Lofi Space married saturated delay and two varieties of analogue-based and spring reverb, while 2020’s CLA EchoSphere , which was designed in collaboration with master mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge, combined his favourite slap delay and plate reverb.