Waves drops its first batch of early Black Friday deals on 32 killer plugins

Waves has been teasing us with mega software offers for the last month or so, but that has just been the amuse-bouche to the feast that’s to come throughout November. As we close in on the official Black Friday plugin deals landing on 26 November, Waves is going to be dropping weekly early Black Friday deals, with week 1 having just kicked off .

From now until the 9th November you can save up to 92% off a range of Waves’ biggest hitters. The software giant’s Black Friday drops took a similar format last year, with new discounts landing every week in the lead up to the main event, before their official Black Friday deals kicked in during the last week of November. Our advice would be to pounce on these early deals when you see them, because many of them don’t return to these super low prices again.

For week 1, prices have dropped as low as $27.99 on a range of plugins - from compressors and reverbs, to vocal mixing tools and virtual instruments - some of which feature in our guide to the best Waves plugins . Whether you’re looking to upgrade or you want to add some new tools to your arsenal, now could be the ideal time to invest.

Get your hands on stone cold Waves classics like CLA Vocals, H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb, Abbey Road Vinyl and loads more, saving potentially hundreds of dollars in the process. Even better, the more you spend, the bigger the discount gets.

To top it all off, if you buy a second plugin in the sale you’ll receive an additional 30% discount on that plugin, then 40% off the third plugin and 50% off the fourth.

If you want further guidance on what to buy, Waves has compiled its own shopping guide covering best-sellers and user favourites.