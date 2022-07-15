Watch Nick Perri & the Underground Thieves covering Neil Young’s My My Hey Hey

Philadelphian indie rockers Nick Perri & the Underground Thieves have released a cracking cover of Neil Young’s 1979 classic My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue).

Produced by songwriter Nick Perri, the Neil Young number was tracked live to 2-inch analogue tape last October in Philly.

Featuring prominently in the band’s live set during the pandemic while supporting the likes of White Denim, Blackberry Smoke and the Struts, the song holds a special significance for Perri.

“The song became like an anthem to me, especially when things were at their bleakest,” says the frontman.

“The idea that rock 'n' roll is this undying life force, bigger than any of us, was empowering not only to us as a band, but to the audiences each night on the road.

“It has become uniting and uplifting.”

A music video accompanying Nick Perri & the Underground Thieves’ new release provides an intimate look into the studio sessions while demonstrating their raw power as a live band.

“I’ve always loved both Neil’s melancholy acoustic guitar version of My My Hey Hey,” continues Perri, “and the rawness and power of his electric Hey Hey My My.”

“The goal with our version was to combine Neil’s individual masterpieces into one track that captures the essence of both, but also allowed the uniqueness of this band to shine through.”

Mixed by LA-based engineer Austin Asvanonda (opens in new tab) (the War On Drugs), My My Hey Hey features Perri on lead vocals and guitar, Brian Weaver on bass, Zil Fessler on drums, and Justin DiFebbo on Hammond organ and background vocals.

Released in August 2020, Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves’ debut album – Sun Via (opens in new tab) – debuted in the Top 10 US rock albums iTunes charts while the band gifted 100,000 digital copies through Sweetwater Music (opens in new tab) and Gibson Guitars (opens in new tab).

In recent years, Perri has become part of the Gibson family, appearing in a demo video (opens in new tab) of the firm’s 60th Anniversary Les Paul Standard 1959 Custom, as well as featuring in their Songbook series.

Order Sun Via by Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves here (opens in new tab).

Stream My My Hey Hey here.