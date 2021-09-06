Superbooth 2021: Waldorf prepares to ‘welcome back an old friend’, so is a new synth in the offing?

Superbooth 2021: Against all the odds, Superbooth is back, with the previously annual grassroots music technology show set to take place in Berlin between 15-18 September.

Hurrah for that, we say, not least because it means that we can look forward to hearing about some new synth and other sound-making gear.

One of the first cabs of the rumour rank is Waldorf, which has posted an image of a red button on its social media channels, along with the words “Welcome back, old friend”.

While this doesn’t give an awful lot away - red buttons have been a fixture on quite a few pieces of Waldorf kit down the years - excitable types are suggesting that this could mean a new addition to the ‘Wave’ family, which has a history that stretches right back to the legendary PPG Wave.

Time will tell but, given that Waldorf is booked to attend Superbooth, we’d say that the chances of this ‘old friend’ making its reappearance there are pretty high...