The best USA end-of-year and January guitars, drums and music tech deals

Christmas is done, that turkey is history (well, almost), and music retailers and manufacturers are yet again making eyes at your apparently-insatiable wallet.
They'll all be vying for your attention and hard-earned dollar with eye-catching after Christmas and January music gear deals.
Fortunately, MusicRadar is here to tell you about the very best of them, as you'll see below.
However, not all deals are that much of a big deal, so here at MusicRadar we are committed to highlighting the best savings in the US on guitars, amps, effects, drums, cymbals, synths, keyboards, mixers, DJ equipment, software, plugins and much more, whatever the time of year.
Hot US guitar deals
Get 10% off Fender's American Performer Series until 12/31 at Sam Ash
This is an absolutely stonking deal: Sam Ash is offering 10% any of the guitars and basses from Fender's only-just-announced, made-in-USA American Performer Series. The discount appears when you hit the checkout - so, as an example, the new American Performer Stratocaster is reduced from $1,099 down to $989 - a $110 saving.View Deal
Save 15% off Gibson 2018 guitars at Guitar Center
Gibson's 2019 range has already been announced, which means big savings on the guitar giant's 2018 range. With 15% off at Guitar Center, you can net some tasty deals, including $500 off a Les Paul Standard, bringing the price down from $3,299 to $2,799.View Deal
Save $200 off Gretsch's stunning G5622T Electromatic Center Block
You can't go wrong with Gretsch semi-hollows, and this Bigsby-equipped model is now available for $699 - $200 off the $899 asking price - over at Sweetwater. It also comes in a Sweetwater-exclusive Candy Apple Red finish, too.View Deal
Get $200 off Epiphone's classy Zenith
Epiphone's Masterbilt Century Archtops revived many of the firm's oldest guitar designs, with the Zenith receiving particular praise. It's now on offer for $599 over at Sweetwater - that's $200 off its original price of $799.View Deal
The Grateful Deal: get $2,000 off Bob Weir's signed signature D'Angelico
Okay, so the price is still $4,999, but given there's $2,000 off and it's hand-signed by Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir himself, this is a model worth investing in - just 35 were made.View Deal
Net an Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard Plus Top Pro for just $699
Besides demolishing stages with reunited rock icons Guns N’ Roses, Slash also spent 2018 trotting out a number of signature models, with a cracking deal now available on his Limited Edition Epiphone Les Paul Standard Plus Top Pro.View Deal
Get a USA-made PRS S2 Standard 24 for just $949
Solidbody electrics don’t come much more versatile than the PRS Custom 24, and if you’re looking to save some cash, there’s a sweet deal going on its stripped-back counterpart, the S2 Standard 24.View Deal
Buy a Positive Grid BIAS Head and get a $299 Twin Pedal free
Positive Grid’s BIAS Head is one of the most cunning amp modellers available, and you’re in for a treat if you pick one up over the holiday season.View Deal
Save $150 on the Gretsch G5420T Electromatic Hollowbody electric guitar
There are few guitars classier than Gretsch hollowbodies, and now you can snag the excellent G5420T for a bargain price.View Deal
Get $100 off DOD Rubberneck Analog Delay pedal at Sweetwater
We’ve ranked it as one of the best delay pedals in the world today, and now the DOD Rubberneck Analog Delay is available to buy at a significantly reduced price at Sweetwater.View Deal
Get $100 off DigiTech SDRUM pedal at Sweetwater
DigiTech’s SDRUM auto-drummer pedal was one of the best guitar innovations of 2017, and now you can get hold of one for a bargain price over at Sweetwater.View Deal
US hi-tech and DJ deals
Tascam TH-200X (2-pack) now just $54.99, save $144.99
The TH-200X closed-back, mixing headphones are the latest addition to Tascam's acclaimed line of headphones. These headphones are tailored perfectly for recording and mixing, but they also fit nicely into everyday music listening needs. View Deal
Warm Audio WA76 Limiting Amplifier $100 off - now $499
This is a great compressor whatever the price but, as what you get is an 1176 for under $500, it is even more of a bargain View Deal
JBL 305P MKII 5" Powered Studio Monitor - now $119.99
With 82 watts of efficient Class D amplification, the 305PMkII promises powerful sound, abundant output and great headroom at $60 off - was $149.99.View Deal
Save $110 on Novation's Launchpad Pro: now just $269.99
A popular performance-friendly pad controller that sports velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads and RGB LED feedback. Designed for use with Ableton Live and other DAWs.View Deal
Buy Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 for
$239 $199 at Musician's Friend
This 6-channel audio interface also comes with a chunky software bundle, and can currently be had at a $40 discount.View Deal
43% off beyerdynamic DT770 PRO headphones at Sam Ash
The DT770 PRO closed reference headphone, designed for critical listening and sound monitoring is now down to $159. That's $120 off the original list price.View Deal
Save more than £100 on Cherry Audio's Voltage Modular Core and Electro Drums bundle
Cherry Audio is offering the Voltage Modular Core and Misfit Electro Drums for only $99.00, with 100% of profits being donated to the North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, California, to help victims of the recent wildfire.View Deal
Save 30% on an EastWest ComposerCloud X subscription and up to 60% on individual titles
Get instruments and samples on tap, or save money on outright purchases.View Deal
Buy Samson's G-Track Pro multi-pattern USB condenser microphone, audio interface and mixer for just $128.97
Save $21.02 on this versatile USB microphone, which packs a microphone and USB audio interface into a single unit.View Deal
iZotope's Spire Studio reduced to just $299
iZotope's has removed the technological barriers between having a song idea and capturing it with Spire Studio, a wireless hardware product that integrates with its Spire multitrack recording app. And now, for a limited time, you can get it for just $299, a saving of $50 on the regular price.View Deal
SoundSpot Nebula FX 99% off - now just £1/$1
The Nebula is a multi fx plugin that features a stereo delay, chorus, flanger, filter & LFO, that can be used to add some serious sonic madness to your music.View Deal
SoundSpot Orbit transient designer 99% off - now just £1/$1
The Orbit is a simple, lightweight tool that will help boost your transients and add bite to your mixes. Under the hood you’ll find the same DSP used in the Velo limiter.View Deal
SoundSpot Velo limiter 99% off - now just £1/$1
Velo is a brickwall limiter for maximising loudness, that features different options to influence colouration and transient preservation.View Deal
SoundSpot FireFly compressor now just £6 - 90% off
There’s a jaw-dropping 90% off Soundspot’s FireFly bus compressor plugin, which means you can get your copy for just £6.View Deal
US drum and e-drum deals
Roland V-Drums TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set, with a free VH-10 V-Hi-hat worth $309. Total price: $1199.99
The V Hi-hat rebate on offer here makes Roland's trusty mid-range kit even more tempting than usual. It's a very capable rig and is ideal for improving drummers graduating from entry level e-drums.View Deal
Roland HPD-20 HandSonic Hand Percussion Controller at $959.99
With 13 velocity-sensitive pads, 850 ready-to-play sounds, and the ability to import sounds, the Roland HPD-20 'takes hand percussion to the next level'.View Deal
Simmons DA50 drum monitor
The Simmons DA50 is a 50-watt workhorse that's the ideal drum monitor for practice, rehearsal, and even small clubs. Its 1/8" MP3 input and 1/4 aux input with independent volume control allows you to mix in pre-recorded backing tracks. Headphone jack for silent practice.
View Deal
Rogue 5-Piece Complete Drum Set Wine Red
This Rogue 5-Piece Complete drum set includes everything a starting drummer needs to begin their musical journey. To get 20% off the $299.99 list price, use the code DECEMBER25 at checkout on Musician's Friend.
View Deal
ChromaCast Pro Series 18" x 14" Bass Drum Bag ($55, down from $89.99)
Need a bass drum bag? Here's a bass drum bag, handily discounted until 2019.
View Deal
15% off Simmons SD550 e-drums with mesh heads
This kit, one up from Simmons' entry-level SD350, below, is definitely usable as a gigging and recording rig, without breaking the bank. To get 15% off, use the code DECEMBER25 at checkout on Musician's Friend.View Deal
Pearl Roadshow 5-pc kit w/cymbals and hardware now $529.99
Save $170 on this complete 5-Piece drum kit with hardware and Zildjian Planet Z cymbals.View Deal
Simmons SD350 starter e-drums with mesh heads $150 off
If you're thinking of buying a drum kit for someone just starting out, then check out this deal on Musician’s Friend for the Simmons SD350, which is down to $274.97 from $424.97, that’s a discount of 35%.
View Deal
Save $150 on a 9-piece Alesis Command X Mesh electronic drum set - $649
The pads alone make it a worthy contender, while the range of sounds on offer followed by the sample playback option make this a kit that will take a long time to outgrow.View Deal
$228 saving on the Roland V-Drums TD-50KV 5-piece Electronic Drum Set at Sweetwater - now $7699
There are plenty of bargains to be had at the top end of the e-drums market, and this is one of the best early savingsView Deal
Yamaha DTX432K Electronic Drum Set for just $499 at Guitar Center
This is a rock-solid option for beginner drummers who are serious about progressing
Warning!
While we will be bringing you deals galore, there are some things we are unable to control. Such a busy time of online consumerism will attract some shifty folk; people who will be trying their best in doing you out of your money. So be sure that your anti-malware software is up to date, as phishers, fraudsters and scammers will be looking to target the most vulnerable.
Do your homework, too, as some manufacturers may inflate their prices just before the holiday season, just to make some deals look more attractive than others. Websites like CamelCamelCamel can show you historical price changes so you can determine if a deal is real.
Of course, it's not all about music equipment as there will be an even more phenomenal number of deals to be had on all tech and home products.