The best USA end-of-year and January guitars, drums and music tech deals

Christmas is done, that turkey is history (well, almost), and music retailers and manufacturers are yet again making eyes at your apparently-insatiable wallet.

They'll all be vying for your attention and hard-earned dollar with eye-catching after Christmas and January music gear deals.

Fortunately, MusicRadar is here to tell you about the very best of them, as you'll see below.

However, not all deals are that much of a big deal, so here at MusicRadar we are committed to highlighting the best savings in the US on guitars, amps, effects, drums, cymbals, synths, keyboards, mixers, DJ equipment, software, plugins and much more, whatever the time of year.

Hot US guitar deals

Get 10% off Fender's American Performer Series until 12/31 at Sam Ash

This is an absolutely stonking deal: Sam Ash is offering 10% any of the guitars and basses from Fender's only-just-announced, made-in-USA American Performer Series. The discount appears when you hit the checkout - so, as an example, the new American Performer Stratocaster is reduced from $1,099 down to $989 - a $110 saving.View Deal

Save 15% off Gibson 2018 guitars at Guitar Center

Gibson's 2019 range has already been announced, which means big savings on the guitar giant's 2018 range. With 15% off at Guitar Center, you can net some tasty deals, including $500 off a Les Paul Standard, bringing the price down from $3,299 to $2,799.View Deal

Save $200 off Gretsch's stunning G5622T Electromatic Center Block

You can't go wrong with Gretsch semi-hollows, and this Bigsby-equipped model is now available for $699 - $200 off the $899 asking price - over at Sweetwater. It also comes in a Sweetwater-exclusive Candy Apple Red finish, too.View Deal

Get $200 off Epiphone's classy Zenith

Epiphone's Masterbilt Century Archtops revived many of the firm's oldest guitar designs, with the Zenith receiving particular praise. It's now on offer for $599 over at Sweetwater - that's $200 off its original price of $799.View Deal

Net an Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard Plus Top Pro for just $699

Besides demolishing stages with reunited rock icons Guns N’ Roses, Slash also spent 2018 trotting out a number of signature models, with a cracking deal now available on his Limited Edition Epiphone Les Paul Standard Plus Top Pro.View Deal

Get a USA-made PRS S2 Standard 24 for just $949

Solidbody electrics don’t come much more versatile than the PRS Custom 24, and if you’re looking to save some cash, there’s a sweet deal going on its stripped-back counterpart, the S2 Standard 24.View Deal

Get $100 off DOD Rubberneck Analog Delay pedal at Sweetwater

We’ve ranked it as one of the best delay pedals in the world today, and now the DOD Rubberneck Analog Delay is available to buy at a significantly reduced price at Sweetwater.View Deal

Get $100 off DigiTech SDRUM pedal at Sweetwater

DigiTech’s SDRUM auto-drummer pedal was one of the best guitar innovations of 2017, and now you can get hold of one for a bargain price over at Sweetwater.View Deal

US hi-tech and DJ deals

Tascam TH-200X (2-pack) now just $54.99, save $144.99

The TH-200X closed-back, mixing headphones are the latest addition to Tascam's acclaimed line of headphones. These headphones are tailored perfectly for recording and mixing, but they also fit nicely into everyday music listening needs. View Deal

Save more than £100 on Cherry Audio's Voltage Modular Core and Electro Drums bundle

Cherry Audio is offering the Voltage Modular Core and Misfit Electro Drums for only $99.00, with 100% of profits being donated to the North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, California, to help victims of the recent wildfire.View Deal

iZotope's Spire Studio reduced to just $299

iZotope's has removed the technological barriers between having a song idea and capturing it with Spire Studio, a wireless hardware product that integrates with its Spire multitrack recording app. And now, for a limited time, you can get it for just $299, a saving of $50 on the regular price.View Deal

SoundSpot Nebula FX 99% off - now just £1/$1

The Nebula is a multi fx plugin that features a stereo delay, chorus, flanger, filter & LFO, that can be used to add some serious sonic madness to your music.View Deal

SoundSpot Orbit transient designer 99% off - now just £1/$1

The Orbit is a simple, lightweight tool that will help boost your transients and add bite to your mixes. Under the hood you’ll find the same DSP used in the Velo limiter.View Deal

US drum and e-drum deals

Simmons DA50 drum monitor

The Simmons DA50 is a 50-watt workhorse that's the ideal drum monitor for practice, rehearsal, and even small clubs. Its 1/8" MP3 input and 1/4 aux input with independent volume control allows you to mix in pre-recorded backing tracks. Headphone jack for silent practice.

Rogue 5-Piece Complete Drum Set Wine Red

This Rogue 5-Piece Complete drum set includes everything a starting drummer needs to begin their musical journey. To get 20% off the $299.99 list price, use the code DECEMBER25 at checkout on Musician's Friend.

15% off Simmons SD550 e-drums with mesh heads

This kit, one up from Simmons' entry-level SD350, below, is definitely usable as a gigging and recording rig, without breaking the bank. To get 15% off, use the code DECEMBER25 at checkout on Musician's Friend.View Deal

Simmons SD350 starter e-drums with mesh heads $150 off

If you're thinking of buying a drum kit for someone just starting out, then check out this deal on Musician’s Friend for the Simmons SD350, which is down to $274.97 from $424.97, that’s a discount of 35%.

Yamaha DTX432K Electronic Drum Set for just $499 at Guitar Center

This is a rock-solid option for beginner drummers who are serious about progressing

Warning!

While we will be bringing you deals galore, there are some things we are unable to control. Such a busy time of online consumerism will attract some shifty folk; people who will be trying their best in doing you out of your money. So be sure that your anti-malware software is up to date, as phishers, fraudsters and scammers will be looking to target the most vulnerable.

Do your homework, too, as some manufacturers may inflate their prices just before the holiday season, just to make some deals look more attractive than others. Websites like CamelCamelCamel can show you historical price changes so you can determine if a deal is real.