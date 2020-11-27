More

Up to $100 knocked off Casio digital pianos with some epic Black Friday price-slashing at Sweetwater

Upgrade your ivories for way less this Black Friday

Casio piano Sweetwater deals
(Image credit: Casio)

There are great Black Friday music deals on instruments, gear and equipment all over the web right now, making it a fine time to upgrade your setup. We’ve found some nice reductions on Casio digital pianos over at Sweetwater which are well worth a look. 

For starters, there’s $50 off the Casio Privia PX-770, which featured in our round-up of the best pianos for home and stage. The PX-770 received praise for its quality build and great selection of sounds, while the hammer action keys allow for a high degree of nuance in your playing. 

If space is an issue, the Casio CDP-S150 is among the most compact 88-key digital pianos on the market, packing a bunch of quality sounds in a (relatively!) small form factor. And, with $100 off in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale, it can be yours for just $379.99. Bargain!

Moving up the range, the Casio Privia PX-S1000 is a full-featured 88-key digital piano with 192-note polyphony, 18 high quality sounds and a smart scaled hammer action keybed, down from $649.99 to just $599.99. 

Finally, the frankly gorgeous Casio Privia PX-870 is also included in the Black Friday sale at Sweetwater, down to just $949.99, which is a great price for such a superb, well-engineered digital piano. 

Sweetwater Casio digital piano deals

Casio Privia PX-770: $749.99 $699.99 at Sweetwater
One of the most highly-rated digital pianos among its peers, the Casio Privia Px-770 is now just $699.99 this Black Friday at Sweetwater. With 88 hammer-action keys, and 19 different high-quality sounds to choose from, there’s a lot to like here.


Casio CDP-S150: $479.99 $379.99 at Sweetwater
With $100 off this superb Casio CDP-S150 at Sweetwater this Black Friday it’s the ideal time to buy. 88 hammer-action keys, 10 tones to choose from and a stereo speaker system make this an excellent choice for beginners, too.

Casio Privia PX-S1000: $649.99 $599.99 at Sweetwater
The Casio Privia PX-S1000 adds Bluetooth integration into the mix, allowing you to perform full band mixes by streaming audio from your smartphone or tablet. Add to that the fact that the PX-S1000 is 43% smaller than previous-gen Privia models and this is an outstanding package for anyone looking to upgrade their home setup. 


Casio Privia PX-870: $999.99 $949.99 at Sweetwater
The flagship Casio Privia PX-870 packs in an incredible amount of features, including multi-dimensional processing for truly life-like sounds and a two-track recorder so you can layer up your playing to create expansive compositions. With $50 off at Sweetwater this Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to invest.

