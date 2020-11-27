Up to $100 knocked off Casio digital pianos with some epic Black Friday price-slashing at Sweetwater

There are great Black Friday music deals on instruments, gear and equipment all over the web right now, making it a fine time to upgrade your setup. We’ve found some nice reductions on Casio digital pianos over at Sweetwater which are well worth a look.

For starters, there’s $50 off the Casio Privia PX-770, which featured in our round-up of the best pianos for home and stage . The PX-770 received praise for its quality build and great selection of sounds, while the hammer action keys allow for a high degree of nuance in your playing.

If space is an issue, the Casio CDP-S150 is among the most compact 88-key digital pianos on the market, packing a bunch of quality sounds in a (relatively!) small form factor. And, with $100 off in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale, it can be yours for just $379.99. Bargain!

Moving up the range, the Casio Privia PX-S1000 is a full-featured 88-key digital piano with 192-note polyphony, 18 high quality sounds and a smart scaled hammer action keybed, down from $649.99 to just $599.99.

Finally, the frankly gorgeous Casio Privia PX-870 is also included in the Black Friday sale at Sweetwater, down to just $949.99, which is a great price for such a superb, well-engineered digital piano.

