'Tis the season for epic guitar bargains - bag yourself up to £450 off PRS SE guitars at Andertons

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you were one of the organised ones, you'll be picking up last-minute finishing touches to make the big day special. However, if you're like us, you'll be running around frantically trying to get presents, food and decorations. Luckily, if you're still on the hunt for one of the best gifts for guitar players (opens in new tab), Andertons have an epic festive bargain for you. Right now, you can save a gargantuan up to £450 off a range of PRS SE guitars (opens in new tab).

This fabulous sale sees many of the Maryland-based guitar giant's most popular models receiving a discount. So whether you are looking for a versatile dual humbucker, tone machine, a stylish signature model, or even a classy new acoustic, you'll find it in this sale.

(opens in new tab) PRS SE Epic Deals: Up to £450 off (opens in new tab)

You better not cry, you better not pout, we're telling you why - Andertons are offering crazy savings on PRS SE guitars, right in time for Christmas. This massive sale includes many of the most popular PRS models, with the Custom 24, Mark Holcomb, and John Mayer Silver Sky all seeing a sizeable discount.

Obviously, there are quite a few models on offer, so we can't list them all here, but we can pick out a few of our highlights. These are the guitars we're hoping Santa will be leaving under our trees this Christmas.

First up, we have to mention the stunning PRS SE Silver Sky, which has a whopping £296 off the price (opens in new tab). When the original Silver Sky launched in 2018, it threw the internet into a frenzy, spawning multiple colour variants and now an extremely popular SE version. Now, while the Indonesian-built version is already considerably less expensive than the USA original, Andertons have just made it even more affordable by slashing £296 off the price.

If you have your eye on something a little different, then the drop-dead gorgeous PRS SE Hollowbody II, in the classy Black Gold Burst (opens in new tab), is the guitar for you. This is more than just an electric guitar (opens in new tab), it's a work of art - and with £450 off, the deal just got even sweeter.

Perhaps, you're more of a single-cut connoisseur, well, in that case, you may want to take a look at the PRS SE 245 in Vintage Sunburst (opens in new tab), which has £100 off right now. This retro throwback is perfect for those looking for a vintage-inspired instrument that still benefits from the PRS modern build quality we've all come to know and love.

Need more help with the Christmas shopping? Our expert buying guides are here to help