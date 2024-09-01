Thomann’s latest 70th anniversary deals just dropped - including bonkers birthday discounts on Taylor, Arturia, Darkglass, Behringer, Baby Audio and loads more

For the last few months, Thomann has been celebrating its monumental 70th birthday with a spectacular sales event that is set to run right through to the end of September. For the first 10 days of every month, they’ve been dropping all-new deals, promising musicians savings on a wide range of instruments and equipment, exclusive anniversary models, limited edition products and more.

It's the start of a brand new month, which means the sale has just received a fresh injection of discounts. Below we've hand-picked a few of our favourites from the long list of new products added to this absolute monster of a sale.

The catch? There isn’t one, really, but stock is limited on some lines and once they’re gone, they’re gone, so it pays to look early.

In addition to these monthly deals, Thomann has a carefully-curated collection of deals that will be on sale, while stock lasts, throughout the entirety of this year’s anniversary celebrations - and they just added more into the mix including Taylor guitars, Native Instruments MIDI keyboards , a small selection of Harley Benton guitars and a range of guitar accessories. You can view them all on the Thomann anniversary celebration page .

Thomann 70th birthday offers: Explore all deals

Thomann is celebrating their massive birthday by slashing the price of big-name brands. From now until the end of September, the German music retailer is committed to cutting prices on popular gear while also offering spotlight deals for the first 10 days of each month - be sure to check back regularly to see what new savings have been added.

Our first pick from the sale is the stunning Taylor AD12e-SB acoustic-electric guitar , which is down from €1,799 to € 1,444 in the Thomann sale . This €355 saving gets you plenty of desirable appointments in a V-braced, USA-made guitar, including walnut back and sides, solid spruce top and mahogany neck. We also really rate the Taylor Expression 2 pickup, which makes this a great gig-ready guitar.

If you have a new pedalboard arrangement mapped out in your head, what better way to get it going than with money off a ‘board from respected brand Gator? This no-frills Gator aluminium pedalboard is big enough to house up to 12 standard-size effects, and comes complete with hook and loop for fastening your FX, and a rugged carry case to cart it around. You can save €46 in the sale for the next 10 days (that’s €195 down to €149).

If you’re on the lookout for some new software as we enter that time of year where darker nights mean more time inside making music, Arturia’s excellent Pigments synth has had a massive price drop, from €189 down to €94 at Thomann. In our 4.5-star Arturia Pigments review we described it as being “a desirable, great-sounding product and an enticing entrée to patch creation”. There’s loads of value under the hood and we love the versatile filter section, the array of modulation routings and how easy they are to implement.

