This is no careless whisper – save $100 on Roland Aerophone digital saxophones for Black Friday

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your dusty old sax with one of the latest high-tech variants, then we have great news for you. Amazon is offering some fantastic Black Friday discounts on Roland’s Aerophone digital saxophones right now.

Digital saxophones are becoming hugely popular with musicians worldwide, and it’s not hard to see why. Portable and robust, they combine traditional fingering with modern-day functionality. And with Amazon cutting the price on three of the best Roland models, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

The Roland Aerophone AE-10 (white) and AE-10G (graphite black) come with a wide selection of realistic sounds - including acoustic sax, trumpet, violin and synths - as well as a responsive breath sensor, onboard monitor speakers and a socket for headphones. And on Black Friday, Amazon is selling these awesome digital saxes for just $749.99 each – that’s $100 (12%) off the standard retail price.

Roland’s mid-range Aerophone GO AE-05 is another digital saxophone included in the sale. With 11 onboard tones to go with the 50 available on the Roland GO Plus app, authentic breath control, plus the ability to play along with songs on your smart device thanks to Bluetooth support, this sleek instrument is an absolute steal at $399.99 – that's $100 (20%) off the usual price.

Want even more portability? Weighing just 1.1lbs, the Roland Aerophone Mini AE-01 is perfect for musicians who want to practice on the move. This digital sax offers traditional recorder fingering for ease of use, while six preset tones and MIDI compatibility mean that you can hone your sax skills using a variety of different instrumental sounds. Amazon is offering this little beauty for just $199 on Black Friday – a whopping 33% ($100) off the usual price.

Whichever digital saxophone you choose, you won’t be disappointed – and with all of these amazing instruments available at hugely discounted prices, neither will your bank account.

Roland Aerophone GO AE-05: down from $499.99 to $399.99

Play along to your favorite smartphone music with this fun, compact digital instrument. 11 onboard sounds and a headphone jack mean you can experiment in peace.View Deal

Roland Aerophone Mini AE-01: now $199.99, was $299.99

Roland’s smallest and lightest digital saxophone is perfect for learning on. Unlock a lesson from the Roland app and use the simple recorder fingering to master your playing.View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web