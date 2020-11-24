This $160 Squier Bullet HSS Strat is one of the best Black Friday beginner guitar deals so far

As retailers unleash their Black Friday music deals, we're scouring their sites looking for the best deals out there, like this one... where this Squier Bullet HSS Stratocaster has had its price slashed to just $169.99 at Guitar Center.

This guitar's spec makes it a great all-rounder electric guitar for beginners - the humbucker/singlecoil/singlecoil pickup configuration will have you covered with plenty of tonal options, and the C-shaped neck profile is a comfortable all-round fit even for those with smaller hands.

The controls give you five-way switching over the pickups, and there's a master volume and two tone controls for you to get to grips with too.

You'll have no problem with tuning stability thanks to the hardtail bridge, and with two finish options available at this price, it not only plays and sounds great, but looks the part too. You'll need to act fast, though, as this deal ends soon!

Squier Bullet Stratocaster HSS: Was $199.99 , now $169.99

