These MacBook Pro deals are Prime Day gold – save hundreds on a 2020 Apple laptop

Apple’s MacBook Pro is pretty unanimously one of the best laptops for music production you can buy right now. If you've been holding out for the Prime Day music deals to pick up a laptop-shaped bargain, well, the big day has arrived!

And you're in luck, because Amazon has served up some smoking Prime Day MacBook Pro deals, with insane discounts on the 2020 13-inch and 16-inch models in both the US and UK.

Of particular note is the huge £320 you can save on the 16GB version of the 16-inch model, complete with 1TB of storage, or the $300 saving you'll make on the version with 512GB SSD.

There's a great deal on the 2020 13-inch model too. Toting a 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard, this MacBook Pro also contains 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, hitting the sweet spot for music producers. It usually retails for £1,799, but you can currently buy it for £1,555, a £244 saving.

UK Prime Day MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage

Was £2,799 | Now £2,479 | Save £320

If you want bags of storage and sheer power, this model offers 1TB of space for all your sessions and an Intel Core i9 processor. Inside you'll also find a AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card with GDDR6 memory.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Was £1,799 | Now £1,555 | Save £244

Leagues ahead of the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, this model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and four ThunderBolt 3 ports, and all at a £244 saving.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch - 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Was £1,499 | Now £1,395 | Save £104

This iteration of the new 13-inch MBP comes complete with Magic Keyboard and glorious Retina screen, all housed in a stylish Space Grey casing.View Deal

US Prime Day MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7

Was $2,399 | Now $2,099 | Save $300

This might be the 'basic' spec of the new 16-inch model, but it's still a fantastic music-making machine that would sit comfortably at the heart of any studio setup. Right now this model, in Space Grey, is available with a hearty $300 discount.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was $1,999 | Now $1,849 | Save $150

The discounted options in with the new 2020 13-inch spec features a 2.0 GHZ 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus all the usual Apple goodness such as Retina screen and Magic Keyboard.View Deal

Of course, the elephant in the room here is Apple’s imminent switch to its own Silicon processors, but with the company confirming that Intel models will be supported for years to come - and the knowledge that, if you buy Intel, you know that all the best music software will be supported right now - these are hardly risky purchases.

