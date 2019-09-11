The best new music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2019)
We saw out the summer in style here at MusicRadar, with all manner of mouth-watering tech gear passing through our hands.
Here, we’re taking a look at all of the tech goodies to be reviewed on the site in the month of August. We start with the JZ Microphones Black Hole BH2.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A beautifully-made large diaphragm condenser with super-quiet electronics and a smooth response. An ideal day-to-day condenser mic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JZ Microphones Black Hole BH2
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
IK Multimedia UNO Drum
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There’s a lot to like about the UNO Drum’s punchy sound and flexible feature set, but it’s held back by ‘budget’ hardware.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia UNO Drum
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Slicker than ever, and the 4i4 and 8i6 make good use of the excellent Focusrite Control software to deliver a user experience.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Digitone Keys
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Digitone just got better! Some may not like the look or price, but new performance controls and features really add appeal.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Digitone Keys
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Polyverse Music Comet
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Comet is exceptionally rich, fluid, smooth and epic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Polyverse Music Comet
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audiaire Nuxx
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We really hope the parameter naming thing gets fixed, but even if it doesn’t, Nuxx is absolutely awesome.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiaire Nuxx
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Kilohearts Phase Plant
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Up with the best, capability-wise, but it’s the flexibility that makes Phase Plant stand out.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kilohearts Phase Plant
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves Submarine
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Submarine makes adding perfectly tracked, huge-sounding subs to your kicks and basses a piece of cake.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Submarine
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Native Instruments Super 8
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This brilliant, vintage-style polysynth will win you over with its single-screen immediacy and huge sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Super 8
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)