The best new music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2019)

We saw out the summer in style here at MusicRadar, with all manner of mouth-watering tech gear passing through our hands.

Here, we’re taking a look at all of the tech goodies to be reviewed on the site in the month of August. We start with the JZ Microphones Black Hole BH2.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A beautifully-made large diaphragm condenser with super-quiet electronics and a smooth response. An ideal day-to-day condenser mic.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: JZ Microphones Black Hole BH2

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)