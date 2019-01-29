The best new guitar amps of NAMM 2019

NAMM 2019: Ears shaken, bones rattled, eargasms delivered - it was another vintage year for guitar amps at NAMM, and ahead you’ll find our highlights.

In many ways, this was the year of the downsized head, with Friedman, Marshall and Peavey all shrinking 100-watt designs to more practical formats.

But there was innovation aplenty from the likes of Kemper and Boss, while Orange, Fender and Laney leaned towards the vintage side of proceedings.

Head on through for our picks from the show...