The 2021 Winter NAMM Show is cancelled

Despite the cancellation of 2020 Summer NAMM, and an optimistic statement in June, the organisers of Winter NAMM 2021 have now officially cancelled next year's show in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The late January event in Anaheim, California is the music instrument industry's biggest event with many new products unveiled for guitar, bass, drums, tech and brass instruments.

In its place the organisers will hold a virtual Believe in Music week. And NAMM has detailed some of its plans in a press release today (10 August) with extracts as follows:

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of NAMM members as the first priority, NAMM is reimagining how to connect all facets of the industry while benefiting those most deeply impacted by COVID-19 with the launch of Believe in Music: The global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world.

“While it remains unsafe for us to gather in person in January, Believe in Music week will use new, intuitive technology to connect us all to harness the incredible energy that happens when we come together" Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO

"Believe in Music, to be held over the week of January 18, 2021, will feature a mix of comprehensive programming and professional education at BelieveinMusic.tv, as well as an interactive marketplace to connect buyers and sellers – all designed to elevate the innovation and inspiration found across the industry while offering support for those most deeply affected by COVID.

"While not The NAMM Show or a virtual tradeshow, the initiative will meet the immediate business needs of NAMM member companies through thought-leader led education for all segments of the industry, networking and AI matchmaking, and business-to-business-focused opportunities to reaffirm and grow business connections, launch new products, share brand initiatives and engage with customers in real-time.

"Emerging and established musicians and fans are invited to connect with brands and in special music-making projects and opportunities to showcase their talents and performances throughout the week"

"The weeklong celebration will welcome domestic and international NAMM members from the music instrument, pro audio, live sound and live event industries, artists, media and policymakers, along with participants from GenNext (college music students and faculty), Music Education Days (school music administrators) and Nonprofit Institute (NAMM Foundation grantees and nonprofit affiliates).

"In his final thoughts, Lamond shares, “If there’s any one common vision, it’s that as a global community, we believe in music. We believe in the future of music and in the future of our industry, and in this moment, we will unite and support music makers around the world.”

More details about Believe in Music events will be released in the coming months.

Yamaha, Sweetwater and Shue have already voiced their support for the new event and you can find out more over at believeinmusic.tv