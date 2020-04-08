Summer NAMM cancelled: “current circumstances make it impossible”

The Summer NAMM Show, which was due to take place on 9-11 July 2020 in Nashville, has been cancelled, it’s been confirmed. The news comes as no great surprise given the scale of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to the ‘NAMM Family’, NAMM Chair CF Martin said: “After speaking with so many of you and closely following the latest news regarding the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Summer NAMM, scheduled for July 9–11 in Nashville.

“We sincerely recognize the importance of this annual mid-year gathering for our industry. However, the current circumstances make it impossible to hold the show or to undertake the many months of careful planning and preparation that are required to create a secure and organized event.”

Although not on the same scale as the Winter NAMM Show , which takes place in Anaheim every January, Summer NAMM is still a significant date on the musical instrument industry calendar, and its cancellation will come as a blow to manufacturers around the world.

“As difficult as these days are, we gain strength and inspiration from the generations of NAMM members who came before us, overcoming every obstacle in their way,” says Martin. “And in that spirit, we can just imagine the heartfelt celebrations that will occur when we are all together again in Anaheim next January.

“In the meantime, please stay safe and connected to each other; with perseverance, vision and passion, we will succeed.”