Carlos Santana collapses and then cancels second show “out of an abundance of caution”

Concerning news from Texas where Carlos Santana has cancelled a second show after collapsing at a soundcheck on Tuesday night.

The 77 year old guitar icon had been due to appear at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio when he was taken to hospital with which local fire officials called “a non-threatening life condition.” It was later announced by his manager, Michael Vrionis, that Santana had been suffering from dehydration.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed," Vrionis said in an official statement.

"Mr. Santana was at the venue preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration.

"The decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. Tour."

Vrionis issued a further statement yesterday (April 23) postponing the second show “out of an abundance of caution”. He said: “I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his US Tour this Friday in Thackerville, Oklahoma. We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern. Carlos is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

This isn’t the first time Santana has suffered from dehydration. A 2022 show in Detroit also had to be cut short after he collapsed. He ended up having to cancel several shows afterwards before he returned to the road. Earlier this year he also had to delay the start of a residency in Las Vegas because he suffered a fall at his home.

The guitarist is currently touring in support of his Sentient album, which features unreleased old recordings and collaborations with the likes of Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis and Michael Jackson.