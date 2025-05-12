“While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment”: Alice In Chains pull tour after drummer experiences "non-life-threatening medical emergency"
It’s unclear whether they’ll make Villa Park Sabbath date in July
Following a last-minute cancellation of a show last week due to "non-life-threatening medical emergency” involving drummer Sean Kinney, Alice In Chains have pulled their entire US tour.
The band had a week of performances in their diary, including an appearance at the Sonic Temple festival, in Columbus, Ohio, that should have happened yesterday, and a slot at the Welcome To Rockville event next Friday.
The band have issued a statement that explains their decision. “After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows.
“While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis in positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time.”
It’s not clear whether Kinney will have recovered in time for the band’s next scheduled performance, which is at Villa Park on 5 July for the Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning event.
Thursday’s gig at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut had to be pulled after Kinney fell ill (or experienced a ‘non-life threatening medical emergency’, if you will) during the soundcheck.
Kinney is a founder member of the band, who were first formed back in 1984, long before they found fame during the early '90s grunge explosion. They have ridden out worse crises than this before. Indeed, after frontman Layne Staley died in 2002, most observers assumed that his passing marked the end of the band. But three years later, a new version of Alice In Chains rose from the ashes, with William DuVall eventually taking Staley’s place as lead vocalist.
Since then the band have released a further three albums, with their most recent Rainier Fog arriving in 2018. They haven’t played live since a show in April last year at the Las Vegas Sick New World festival.
